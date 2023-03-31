'Alam kong pupunta ko sa langit': Kim Atienza says he's not afraid of death

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Kim Atienza revealed that he is not afraid to die.

In his interview with Boy Abunda, Kim said that he is sure that he will go to heaven after he die.

"Hindi na ko takot mamatay, Boy. I can die today," he said.

"Kasi alam ko kung san ako pupunta. Alam kong pupunta ko sa langit," he added.

When asked by Boy why he is sure that he will go to heaven, Kim said: "Because I've accepted the Lord Jesus Christ."

"I still sin but I repent all the time," he added.

Kim said that he will go to heaven not because of his good acts but because he trusts the Lord.

"Sigurado ko pupunta ko sa langit. Not because of what I'm doing or works, but I have faith in Him and He died in the cross for me," he said.

If he will die tonight, Kim said that he will spend the remaining hours of his life with his loved ones.

"Pupunta ko sa Misis ko, yayakapin ko, sasabihin kong mahal ko siya. Kakausapin ko lahat ng anak ko na nasa America at sasabihin ko kung gaano ko sila kamahal," he said.

"Pupuntahan ko ang magulang ko, lahat ng tao na pwede kong sabihan na mahal na mahal ko sila, sasabihin ko sa kanila," he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

