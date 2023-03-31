Zaijian Jaranilla buys first car, fulfills promise for Lauren Dyogi

Zaijian Jaranilla in the 2009 drama 'May Bukas Pa'; at the ABS-CBN 2019 red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — Zaijian Jaranilla fulfilled his promise to drive ABS-CBN Head of TV Productions Lauren Dyogi in his own car.

In his Instagram account, Lauren posted a video on Monday wherein he was fetched by Zaijian from his office.

“Isang karangalang makisakay sa pinaghirapang sasakyan ng isang mahusay na batang artista. Last year, I was teasing Zaijian who was back then planning to get his own vehicle he could already drive to work. He promised he will let me ride his new car,” Lauren said.

“This week, promise fulfilled by him and am very honored and proud to share a ride with Zaijian who is destined to be a very important actor of this generation. Congrats Zaijian @zaijianjaranilla1 for all your blessings in life! Cheers to more great roles and projects for you!” he added.

In the video, Lauren said he's proud of what Zaijian has achieved.

“Excited na’ko, matutupad na ang pangako sa akin. Sabi ko ipag-drive nya ko,” he said.

“‘Yun ang pangako nya sa akin nung una pa lang na pinaplano pa lang nya kung ano yung sasakyan nya,” he added.

Zaijian started his showbiz career as the lead star in the hit teleserye "May Bukas Pa" in 2019. Now 21 years old, he played Ding in the recently concluded "Darna" starring Jane De Leon, Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador.

