^

Entertainment

'Wala na kong pera': David Licauco admits why he accepted 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' role

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 9:13am
'Wala na kong pera': David Licauco admits why he accepted 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' role
David Licauco
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco revealed that he almost quit showbiz before getting the Fidel role in the hit series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, David said he wanted to stop showbiz because his love for business has overtook his love for acting. 

“Never ko ‘to naisip buong buhay ko. Kasi nga, bago mag ‘Maria Clara,’ Mama Ogie, gusto ko na mag-stop,” he said. 

“Parang na-overtake na 'yung love ko sa business 'yung acting eh,” he added.

He, however, decided to accept the role because he has no money anymore because he invested all his money to business.

“In-accept ko ‘tong ‘Maria Clara,’ honestly, kasi wala na kong pera,” he said. 

David said he's grateful for the show and its fans. 

“Nakakatuwa rin na minsan 'yung mga fans, parang sasabihin nila sa‘yo na, ‘dahil sa‘yo David, nawala 'yung anxiety ko,’” he said. 

“'Yun 'yung magpapa-energize sa ‘yo eh. 'Di ba nakakatuwa yun eh? Na you’re making people happy,” he added. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel 

RELATED: 'From 1 to 8.5': David Licauco on his acting, admiration for Daniel Padilla

DAVID LICAUCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby &mdash; report

Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Toni Gonzaga is reportedly pregnant with her second baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anaconda, putaching': Priscilla Meirelles compiles synonyms for 'mistress' in cryptic posts allegedly about John Estrada

'Anaconda, putaching': Priscilla Meirelles compiles synonyms for 'mistress' in cryptic posts allegedly about John Estrada

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users were abuzz after beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles posted cryptic posts online. 
Entertainment
fbtw
#PhilippinesForever: Vanessa Hudgens enjoys swimming in El Nido

#PhilippinesForever: Vanessa Hudgens enjoys swimming in El Nido

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens continues to enjoy the Philippines by dipping in El Nido, Palawan. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Brockas&rsquo; Manila by Night sends regards to cutie-cutie

Brockas’ Manila by Night sends regards to cutie-cutie

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 11 hours ago
Return of the primitive is what first comes to mind upon hearing the Brockas’ Manila by Night, the latest long-playing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miley Cyrus enjoys endless summer

Miley Cyrus enjoys endless summer

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
I do not know if Miley Cyrus now feels that she has finally been able to accomplish what she had been trying to do all these...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista: Filipinos now treated better at Fashion Weeks abroad

Heart Evangelista: Filipinos now treated better at Fashion Weeks abroad

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
After attending different fashion weeks from New York to Milan and Paris for years now, Heart Evangelista has observed how...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang taps Vanessa Hudgens as global tourism ambassador

Malacañang taps Vanessa Hudgens as global tourism ambassador

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens was named as a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines yesterday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zaijian Jaranilla buys first car, fulfills promise for Lauren Dyogi

Zaijian Jaranilla buys first car, fulfills promise for Lauren Dyogi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Zaijian Jaranilla fulfilled his promise to drive ABS-CBN Head of TV Productions Lauren Dyogi in his own car. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hospitalized Pope Francis improving after antiobiotics for bronchitis &mdash; Vatican

Hospitalized Pope Francis improving after antiobiotics for bronchitis — Vatican

By Alice Ritchie | 2 hours ago
Pope Francis has bronchitis but is showing a "marked improvement" after being treated with antibiotics and could be discharged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
International star Taylor Swift performed in her "The Eras Tour" a TikTok dance choreography by a Filipino fan to her song...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with