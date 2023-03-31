'Wala na kong pera': David Licauco admits why he accepted 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' role

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco revealed that he almost quit showbiz before getting the Fidel role in the hit series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, David said he wanted to stop showbiz because his love for business has overtook his love for acting.

“Never ko ‘to naisip buong buhay ko. Kasi nga, bago mag ‘Maria Clara,’ Mama Ogie, gusto ko na mag-stop,” he said.

“Parang na-overtake na 'yung love ko sa business 'yung acting eh,” he added.

He, however, decided to accept the role because he has no money anymore because he invested all his money to business.

“In-accept ko ‘tong ‘Maria Clara,’ honestly, kasi wala na kong pera,” he said.

David said he's grateful for the show and its fans.

“Nakakatuwa rin na minsan 'yung mga fans, parang sasabihin nila sa‘yo na, ‘dahil sa‘yo David, nawala 'yung anxiety ko,’” he said.

“'Yun 'yung magpapa-energize sa ‘yo eh. 'Di ba nakakatuwa yun eh? Na you’re making people happy,” he added. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

