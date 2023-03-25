^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 1:50pm
Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit
Ella Pangilinan with her mother Maricel and brother Donny
Instagram / Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — A little traffic was not going to stop actor-singer Donny Pangilinan from supporting his older sister Ella who is participating in the Rainbows exhibit of the Ayala Museum.

Donny caught up to the group exhibit launch curated by Elaine Ongpin Herbosa last March 24, with the exhibition beginning with a special reception for participating artists.

Joining Ella in the Rainbows exhibit are Mia Herbosa, Rene V. Canlas, Alfred T. Galura, Gerardo B. Jimenez, Miguel Buhay, Elaine O. Herbosa, Nina A. Herbosa, Julia Cuunjieng, Angie Gaite de Guzman, Xander Parco, Debra Kieps Ilagan, and Lizette Barretto Gueco.

Donny and Ella's mother Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan had arrived with latter early for the reception's beginning, and on Instagram the actress expressed how proud she was of her eldest daughter.

"Proud of my Ella! Thrilled she is in the company and mentorship of Elaine and Mia. One day hopefully me too!" Maricel had written.

Ella's portion of the exhibit sees her oil paintings surrounding a write-up she had written herself as a budding artist that gained confidence through painting, particularly through an oil medium.

"Drawing inspiration from everyday life and painting from life has encouraged me to slow down, be present in the moment, become more observant, and appreciate the surrounding beauty," Ella said.

The Rainbows exhibit will stay up at the Ayala Museum Annex until April 9, 2023.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, sisters graduate from US college

AYALA MUSEUM

DONNY PANGILINAN

ELLA PANGILINAN

MARICEL LAXA

MARICEL LAXA-PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso teen actor Andrei Sison passed away due to a car accident earlier today. He was 16 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
abtest
Coco Martin kills critics with kindness

Coco Martin kills critics with kindness

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
There was not a trace of annoyance.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Surprised, more traumatized': Deniece Cornejo breaks silence over SC's junking of rape vs Vhong Navarro

'Surprised, more traumatized': Deniece Cornejo breaks silence over SC's junking of rape vs Vhong Navarro

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model Deniece Cornejo revealed that she's traumatized after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We are getting to know each other more': David Chua on rumored romance with Devon Seron

'We are getting to know each other more': David Chua on rumored romance with Devon Seron

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
David Chua is non-committal with the rumored romance between him and co-star Devon Seron but admitted that they are in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 16 hours ago
He has been described in the press as the “last man standing” in the Philippine franchise of The Voice.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
There is no question that the biggest challenge "Walang KaParis" faces is being compared to "Kita Kita," but let it be said...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonc&eacute; collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé has collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new couture...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threat concerns, hateful negativity

Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threat concerns, hateful negativity

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Fans have been pitting the two women together ever since Hailey dated and married Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with