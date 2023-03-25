Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — A little traffic was not going to stop actor-singer Donny Pangilinan from supporting his older sister Ella who is participating in the Rainbows exhibit of the Ayala Museum.

Donny caught up to the group exhibit launch curated by Elaine Ongpin Herbosa last March 24, with the exhibition beginning with a special reception for participating artists.

Joining Ella in the Rainbows exhibit are Mia Herbosa, Rene V. Canlas, Alfred T. Galura, Gerardo B. Jimenez, Miguel Buhay, Elaine O. Herbosa, Nina A. Herbosa, Julia Cuunjieng, Angie Gaite de Guzman, Xander Parco, Debra Kieps Ilagan, and Lizette Barretto Gueco.

Donny and Ella's mother Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan had arrived with latter early for the reception's beginning, and on Instagram the actress expressed how proud she was of her eldest daughter.

"Proud of my Ella! Thrilled she is in the company and mentorship of Elaine and Mia. One day hopefully me too!" Maricel had written.

Ella's portion of the exhibit sees her oil paintings surrounding a write-up she had written herself as a budding artist that gained confidence through painting, particularly through an oil medium.

"Drawing inspiration from everyday life and painting from life has encouraged me to slow down, be present in the moment, become more observant, and appreciate the surrounding beauty," Ella said.

The Rainbows exhibit will stay up at the Ayala Museum Annex until April 9, 2023.

