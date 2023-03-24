^

GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 2:35pm
GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident
Andrei Sison
GMA Sparkle via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso teen actor Andrei Sison passed away due to a car accident earlier today. 

He was 16 years old. 

Sparkle GMA Artist Center released a statement in their social media confirming the news. 

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center sadly announces the passing of one of its teen artists Andrei Sison, due to a car accident early this morning. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrei," Sparke wrote.

"We request everyone to respect his family’s privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul He was a well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family. We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now,” it added. 

Fans of the teen actor expressed their condolences in the post. 

