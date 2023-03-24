^

Entertainment

'Pang Disney Princess pala ako': Anne Curtis sings 'The Little Mermaid' song

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 2:38pm
'Pang Disney Princess pala ako': Anne Curtis sings 'The Little Mermaid' song
Anne Curtis at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis showed off her singing skills with a performance of "Part of Your World" from the 1989 Disney film "The Little Mermaid."

Anne posted on her TikTok account a duet video of herself singing the film's iconic song with the acapella group Voctave, captioning it with "Pang Disney Princess pala dapat kinakanta ko."

As Anne began the song's first verse, her fellow "It's Showtime" co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid are seen walking behind her; another host Jhong Hilario also peeked from behind Anne.

@annecurtissmith #duet with @Voctave #ACapella ? Part of Your World_Voctave Edition - Voctave

Voctave's vocals nearly drowned out Anne's voice, but the host-actress still managed to belt out the chorus, "Wouldn't I love, love to explore that shore up above? Out of the sea, wish I could be part of that world."

Ogie gave a sign of approval as Anne finished the chorus, even joining Jhong in vocalizing to end the video.

The official account of "It's Showtime" even commented on the video petitioning that Anne should be cast as the titular mermaid Ariel, and that "Halle Bailey is shaking."

Disney is releasing the live-action of remake of "The Little Mermaid" this May with the aforementioned Bailey in the lead role.



