'Hindi po ako kabit': Kira Balinger denies 3rd party claims, threatens legal action vs Kelvin Miranda's ex

MANILA, Philippines — Kira Balinger said she has learned her lesson and hopes that Kelvin Miranda and his model ex, Roselle Vytiaco, have learned their lesson, too. The actress also stressed that she is not the third wheel to the couple's breakup.

Kira said she was not supposed to talk about the issue that broke out in January, but she shared her side to Pep.ph in an event.

"Hindi po ako naging third wheel. Kung ano man po 'yung naging usapan nila ng ex niya, out na po ako doon. If there's somebody Ate Girl (Vytiaco) should talk to, it should be him, not me," Kira said.

The issue started in January when Vytiaco posted several screenshots of chats on her Instagram Stories that she alleged showed the infidelity of her boyfriend. She initially did not name the girl, but eventually named her as the actress.

"Pero ako, from a woman to another woman, I understand that pain. Pero honestly ako, from my point of view, wala po akong alam, and I’m confident to say na hindi ako kabit gaya ng sinasabi ng lahat, like what she made me out to be," Kira stressed.

The actress revealed that she did not know of Kelvin's relationship. She and Kelvin were filming for an upcoming movie.

She said that during their lock-in taping, they always had their personal assistants and would head straight to their rooms to take a rest.

“To be fair, hindi kami. Chats lang 'yun! Those were just chats, ni minsan hindi kami lumabas together.”

When prodded if the actor explained himself or apologized to her, Kira said that he did.

"I did not break them up and I’m very confident to say that. I do not steal men, I do not run after them, they come to me.

"And it was my mistake, I entertained one too many, and I am sorry for that. I am making up for it, I took accountability for my actions," Kira shared.

She said her and Kelvin are on professional terms these days, doing promotions for their movie.

The actress admitted that she was angry for having been dragged into the ex-couple's affair.

"Of course. Honestly, ayoko po ng gan'ung issue kasi, honestly, homebody po ako. I don't even go out with my friends so to be dragged into a situation like that na wala namang po akong ginagawa, I'm just working, and okay, nagkataon, nag-chat, I felt it was very unfair that I was dragged like that on social media.

"And honestly, she could get herself in legal trouble for that. I'm sorry to say, but who has time for that? Ang akin lang. Okay, I understand your pain but it's how you behave," she added.

Kira said she would have appreciated it if Kelvin's ex-girlfriend sent her a message and they talked it over coffee "like sophisticated women should do."

"Honestly, that's big legal trouble pero I chose not to because, again, who has the time? I don't have the energy. I have so many blessings that are coming my way. Dapat 'yun 'yung focus ko.

"Dedma. It's done. I've learned my lesson. Definitely, I've learned my lesson and I made up for it so I hope sila rin," the actress ended.

