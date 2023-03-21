^

'Pumpkin, My Love': Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz declare love for each other, hopes to marry

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 8:53am
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz join forces to show their turf in singing and dancing, respectively, and why not swap performing talents in JulieVerse. The date is Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., while the venue is the Newport Performing Arts Theater. They promise followers and concert-goers an evening of fascinating collaborations.
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz declared their love for each other. 

In an episode of "Fast Talk," host Boy Abunda asked the couple what is their terms of endearment. 

“'Jules.' Pero sa totoo lang, Tito Boy, ang tawag ko talaga sa kanya ay 'my love'," Rayver answered. 

“'Pumpkin' kasi tawag ko sa kanya. 'Pumpkin' and… 'love'," Julie Anne added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked what they are to each other, Rayver said: “Siya 'yung nag-iisang babae sa buhay ko ngayon, Tito Boy.” 

“Si Rayver ang importante at mahal ko,” Julie Anne added. 

The couple also shared their messages for each other. 

“Ako, Tito Boy, sa totoo lang palagi ko namang sinasabi sa kanya na lagi akong nandito for her. Pero gusto ko lang din sabihin sa'yo [Julie Anne] na this is it, hindi mo man alam pero… I’m getting ready," Rayver said. 

“Kasi ikaw na talaga yung nakikita ko na makakasama ko habang buhay. Noon kasi nagre-ready ako for myself, Tito Boy. But for now, I’m ready para sa mga future plans ko with her,” he added. 

Julie Anne, meanwhile, answered, “Basta kung nasaan ka, nandoon ako.”

Julie Anne starred with Gary Valenciano in Jollibee's latest commercial. 

For over four decades, Jollibee has been spreading joy across the world with its best-tasting food and the joy it shares with everyone. From celebrating one’s birthday party as a kid, to simple bonding moments with friends, to enjoying family gatherings with all-time favorites like the Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and Yumburger, Jollibee has always played a part in those memorable experiences.

On its 45th year, Jollibee invites everyone to celebrate with them through a heartfelt and inspiring anthem and music video entitled “Share the Joy,” performed by Gary and Julie Anne.

