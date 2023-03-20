^

Entertainment

Selena Gomez becomes first woman to have 400M Instagram followers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 10:26am
Selena Gomez becomes first woman to have 400M Instagram followers
Singer-actress Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after a four-year break from the popular social media app.
Selena Gomez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A few weeks after dethroning Kylie Jenner as the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, Selena Gomez became the first woman to have 400 million followers on the platform.

Kylie has 382 million Instagram followers. 

Selena, however, is the third celebrity who has the most followers on Instagram. Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the top with 562 followers and 442 million followers respectively.

In her Instagram account, Selena posted photos with her fans celebrating the accomplishment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

"Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," she captioned the post. 

Selena was the most followed woman in 2019 until Ariana Grande and then Kylie took the title. 

Her comeback as the most followed woman on Instagram came in the middle of her retreat from social media. 

She recently told Vanity Fair that she only has TikTok app in her phone and tried to put filters to avoid hurtful comments. 

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, 'Whatever',” she said. 

“But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety... I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she added.

RELATED'Too old for this': Selena Gomez to take another social media break

SELENA GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How married life has changed Sam YG

How married life has changed Sam YG

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
TV and radio host Sam YG is “enjoying married life so far” and is “looking forward to more years of being...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Model Maggie Wilson revealed that a cyber-libel filed against her by Rachel Carrasco's friend was junked. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 CEO weighs in on free tv&rsquo;s &lsquo;competition&rsquo; with streaming platforms

TV5 CEO weighs in on free tv’s ‘competition’ with streaming platforms

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 2 days ago
For TV5’s president and CEO Guido Zaballero, he doesn’t see it that way.
Entertainment
fbtw
Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A photo of James Reid and Issa Pressman holding hands revived romance rumors between the two. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

By Jan Milo Severo | February 28, 2023 - 12:36pm
ABS-CBN executives posted reactions following Liza Soberano's video blog last weekend about her "life update."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'I&rsquo;m gay': Kapuso Klea Pineda admits sexuality on 24th birthday

'I’m gay': Kapuso Klea Pineda admits sexuality on 24th birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Klea Pineda came out as gay to celebrate her 24th birthday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Meghan Trainor's new video 'Mother' stars ultimate celeb 'momager' Kris Jenner

Meghan Trainor's new video 'Mother' stars ultimate celeb 'momager' Kris Jenner

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
After dominating the Philippine charts with her viral TikTok hit "Made You Look," Grammy award-winning Meghan Trainor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Keren Pascual hosts fabulous birthday dinner

Keren Pascual hosts fabulous birthday dinner

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
Saturday, March 11, marked the first time in three years that Keren Pascual hosted a fabulous dinner party to celebrate his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bryan Adams brings &lsquo;magic show&rsquo; to Manila

Bryan Adams brings ‘magic show’ to Manila

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
It was indeed a magical night when Bryan Adams did “go down rockin’” and crooned his timeless hits “straight...
Entertainment
fbtw

A warning against fake crypto currency ad

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
If, by any chance, you come across an ad on crypto currency investment involving me and former President and now representative of the Second District of Pampanga Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, I want you to know that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with