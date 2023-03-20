Selena Gomez becomes first woman to have 400M Instagram followers

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after a four-year break from the popular social media app.

MANILA, Philippines — A few weeks after dethroning Kylie Jenner as the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, Selena Gomez became the first woman to have 400 million followers on the platform.

Kylie has 382 million Instagram followers.

Selena, however, is the third celebrity who has the most followers on Instagram. Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the top with 562 followers and 442 million followers respectively.

In her Instagram account, Selena posted photos with her fans celebrating the accomplishment.

"Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," she captioned the post.

Selena was the most followed woman in 2019 until Ariana Grande and then Kylie took the title.

Her comeback as the most followed woman on Instagram came in the middle of her retreat from social media.

She recently told Vanity Fair that she only has TikTok app in her phone and tried to put filters to avoid hurtful comments.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, 'Whatever',” she said.

“But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety... I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she added.

