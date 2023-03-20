^

'I’m gay': Kapuso Klea Pineda admits sexuality on 24th birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 9:35am
'Iâ€™m gay': Kapuso Klea Pineda admits sexuality on 24th birthday
Kapuso actress Klea Pineda
Klea Pineda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Klea Pineda came out as gay to celebrate her 24th birthday. 

In her Instagram account, Klea said her birthday this year is extra special since she finally had the courage to come out. 

"Masasabi ko na ito na ang pinakamatapang na desisyon na nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko. I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community," Klea wrote. 

"I know not everyone will understand and appreciate this decision. But throughout the years, I’ve learned to prioritize the things that give joy and meaning to my life, and revealing my sexuality to the world is a huge part of it," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Klea said that she hopes that her coming out party will inspire others who are still in the closet. 

"By doing this, I hope to inspire and empower others who are still struggling to come into terms with their sexuality. Alam ko mahirap at nakakatakot, but please know na walang mali sa atin at walang kulang sa atin kahit pa magpakatotoo tayo," she said. 

"Marami man ang manghusga, mas marami pa rin ang tatanggap at magmamahal sa’yo nang buong-buo. Just be the person that your younger self would be proud of!" she added.

The actress said that her sexuality won't stop her from chasing her dreams.

"I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay!" she said. 

"From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly. Sana samahan nyo ako sa paggawa ng sarili kong kwento na alam kong tunay na magpapasaya sa akin. Let’s spread love and empowerment, everyone! And always remember, #LoveIsLove!" she added. 

