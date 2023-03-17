Bela Padilla dismisses claims she snubbed fans at Harry Styles' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Bela Padilla clapped back at fans who claimed the actress was ignoring and rolling eyes at fans walking up to her during Harry Styles' recent concert in Philippine Arena.

Bela was one of thousands of fans who saw the British singer's "Love On Tour" Manila leg, his third visit to the Philippines and first since 2018.

A social media user expressed disappointment in a now-deleted tweet, saying Bela was "masungit," rolling her eyes, and getting annoyed at people who approached her.

Bela went on Twitter herself to say that she arrived early at the concert, was taking photos with people since 3 p.m. and was feeling tired already shortly before the concert began, and then proceeded to dismiss the claim she was snubbing fans.

I asked a few people if they could take photos after we spoke but I guess some of you guys couldn’t take no for an answer. Di nadin ako makasmile sa pagod at nahiya ako sa mga bagong kasama namin. Gets? — Bela “mapanakit” Padilla (@padillabela) March 16, 2023

"If you asked me to take a photo while I was clearly talking to my 4 friends that I met there, I would’ve replied 'sorry were talking, let’s take it later'," Bela said. "The people around me can attest to that, any thing you add on, will be mostly fabricated. I went to a concert, PERIOD."

She clarified the story even further when another Twitter user — with a tweet also now taken down — mentioned her, claiming that Bela's companions were uncomfortable with phones being pointed in their direction which was why Bela asked if photos could be taken later instead.

"I asked a few people if they could take photos after we spoke but I guess some of you guys couldn’t take no for an answer. Di na din ako maka-smile sa pagod at nahiya ako sa mga bagong kasama namin. Gets?" Bela continued. "When I’m upset because the boundaries of my friends are compromised, I [obviously] won’t smile."

Ok, I’m gonna stop being sad about this. I went there to have fun, and I did, I screamed my heart out for Harry and went home happy. If you got to share a real moment with me, I hope you enjoyed it too (I did!) If you treated me like a fish in an aquarium, have a good life ???????? — Bela “mapanakit” Padilla (@padillabela) March 16, 2023

One of Bela's companions backed her up, saying the actress would never turn down taking photos, and often asked if it was alright as it happened "non-stop" even when they are eating out or in the middle of a conversation.

"Ok, I’m gonna stop being sad about this. I went there to have fun, and I did, I screamed my heart out for Harry and went home happy," Bela ended. "If you got to share a real moment with me, I hope you enjoyed it too (I did!) If you treated me like a fish in an aquarium, have a good life."

In another tweet, Bela also called on others to be mindful with their words and to TPWK — "Treat People With Kindness," one of Harry's songs which he performed during the concert.

Other celebrities who attended Harry's "Love On Tour" Manila leg were celebrity couples Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali, and Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara, onscreen tandem Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, Sarah Lahbati, and Darren Espanto.

