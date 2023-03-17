Romnick Sarmienta accepts gay role because of script quality

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Romnick Sarmienta revealed that he accepted a gay role in the film “About Us But Not About Us” because of its quality script.

In a report by ABS-CBN, Romnick said he even got teary-eyed upon reading the script.

“They told me they wanted to do a project with two actors in a single location. Then I was advised, ‘Read the script.’ So I started reading. I finished the first read-through. I wanted to read it in a way that everything was fresh for me. I don’t preempt what the character would say. So I was going along for the ride while we were doing the first read,” he said.

“There were some parts there that I didn’t expect and I caught myself getting teary-eyed reading some of the lines. I realized how good the piece was. Maganda siyang sabayan. As I was reading it, in the first few pages, I get affected already. Maganda ang takbo ng story, ‘yung flow, ‘yung kwento, ‘yung batuhan ng lines,” he added.

Romnick said he was challenged with his role but got through it.

“I was told that my character was a professor and he’s gay. He gets caught up in this weird situation. But they didn’t tell me how the story was going to progress. I guess that helped. The setting of the story is conversational. In a conversation, you usually don’t know what the person you’re talking to would say. Tatanggapin mo lang kung ano ang ibabato sa ‘yo, then try to react and respond,” he said.

“The way I understood my character, sometimes you want to do the right thing. You want to be a human being, but you get taken advantaged of like what happened to Eric. You get caught up in situations that every human being will find themselves in. You are either unable to express yourself fully or you are able to express yourself fully but is misunderstood. You also have moments when you have an agenda, but you can’t admit it to yourself,” he added.

"About Us But Not About Us" won best film in the Tallinn Film Festival in Estonia. Directed by Jun Lana, starring Romnick and Elijah Canlas, the film is an official entry in the first-ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

