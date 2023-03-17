^

Entertainment

Romnick Sarmienta accepts gay role because of script quality

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 6:11pm
Romnick Sarmienta accepts gay role because of script quality
Actor Romnick Sarmienta
The IdeaFirst Company

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Romnick Sarmienta revealed that he accepted a gay role in the film “About Us But Not About Us” because of its quality script. 

In a report by ABS-CBN, Romnick said he even got teary-eyed upon reading the script. 

“They told me they wanted to do a project with two actors in a single location. Then I was advised, ‘Read the script.’ So I started reading. I finished the first read-through. I wanted to read it in a way that everything was fresh for me. I don’t preempt what the character would say. So I was going along for the ride while we were doing the first read,” he said. 

“There were some parts there that I didn’t expect and I caught myself getting teary-eyed reading some of the lines. I realized how good the piece was. Maganda siyang sabayan. As I was reading it, in the first few pages, I get affected already. Maganda ang takbo ng story, ‘yung flow, ‘yung kwento, ‘yung batuhan ng lines,” he added. 

Romnick said he was challenged with his role but got through it. 

“I was told that my character was a professor and he’s gay. He gets caught up in this weird situation. But they didn’t tell me how the story was going to progress. I guess that helped. The setting of the story is conversational. In a conversation, you usually don’t know what the person you’re talking to would say. Tatanggapin mo lang kung ano ang ibabato sa ‘yo, then try to react and respond,” he said. 

“The way I understood my character, sometimes you want to do the right thing. You want to be a human being, but you get taken advantaged of like what happened to Eric. You get caught up in situations that every human being will find themselves in. You are either unable to express yourself fully or you are able to express yourself fully but is misunderstood. You also have moments when you have an agenda, but you can’t admit it to yourself,” he added. 

"About Us But Not About Us" won best film in the Tallinn Film Festival in Estonia. Directed by Jun Lana, starring Romnick and Elijah Canlas, the film is an official entry in the first-ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

RELATED: Summer MMFF to finally push through this April

ROMNICK SARMENTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
A photo of James Reid and Issa Pressman holding hands revived romance rumors between the two. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Model Maggie Wilson revealed that a cyber-libel filed against her by Rachel Carrasco's friend was junked. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo is indeed one of the country's brightest pop stars!
Entertainment
fbtw
How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
My recent conversation with Viva Communications, Inc. president and CEO Vincent del Rosario III for Batalk Channel’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano wrote a cryptic post after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Ako acting coach niya': What Empoy Marquez learned from Dolly de Leon

'Ako acting coach niya': What Empoy Marquez learned from Dolly de Leon

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 minutes ago
Director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo expressed confidence that her new film "Walang KaParis" starring her "Kita Kita" stars Alessandra...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'
Exclusive

Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 minutes ago
Alessandra de Rossi has promised her chemistry with Empoy Marquez has been taken to a higher level after reuniting for "Walang...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Host-singer Iya Villania shared a look of her, her husband Drew Arellano, and their four kids' shared "bedroom," and had to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla dismisses claims she snubbed fans at Harry Styles' concert

Bela Padilla dismisses claims she snubbed fans at Harry Styles' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Bela Padilla clapped back at fans who claimed the actress was ignoring and rolling eyes at fans walking up to her during Harry...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with