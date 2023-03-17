How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

My recent conversation with Viva Communications, Inc. president and CEO Vincent del Rosario III for Batalk Channel’s The Interviewer Presents was a decent chance to hear straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, on the aspersion that Vivamax mainly consists of adult content.

According to Vincent, only a small percentage of movies considered as “for adults only” are in the cache of the digital streaming service of Viva Entertainment.

“If you look at the content universe of Vivamax, there are around 900 titles and no more than 80 are considered adult or risqué (movies). So, that did not even make up for 10 percent of the titles on the platform for mature audiences,” he pointed out.

The misconception, Vincent surmised, must have stemmed from the buzz on social media created by new talents starring in adult-themed movies on Vivamax which led some people to believe that it is akin to a porn site.

“It’s not (a porn site). Sharon did an original for Vivamax (titled) Revirginized. Sarah (Geronimo) did her last concert online originally for Vivamax, same with Anne Curtis. Bela (Padilla) directed and produced a movie, (titled) 366, for Vivamax Original,” he said. “But it’s the noise of our new artists that’s creating that kind of image, which is sexy. Like what I’ve said, wala naman sa 10 percent.”

What’s good is that Vivamax’s adult-themed content has the so-called parental control feature for subscribers within its web application. Any user or viewer must secure a pin code to get access on the platform’s content. “Even if you’re an adult or over 18, you’ll still be required to provide a pin code. So, nandoon ‘yung safeguard and then, of course, we continue to adhere to the advocacy of MTRCB (Movie Television Review and Classification Board) on responsible viewing.”

Vincent shared that through their new streaming platform called Viva One (formerly known as Viva Prime), viewers can expect wholesome and family-friendly shows, plus they have plenty of options with regard to the content they wish to access. Viva One was launched last Jan. 29 with Maid in Malacañang as its maiden offering.

“We’re excited because after the success of Vivamax which generated six million subscribers in 18 months, we believe that this (Viva One) will also become successful given its more mainstream content.”

Thus, Viva One subscribers can expect to see big stars like Anne, Sarah or Bela in movies to stream in the platform following their regular screening in cinemas. In addition, there is also content exclusive for Viva One and most of them are series.

“One of them is the much-awaited series by the youth market called (The) Rain in Espana, which is, I think, the most-read novel now on Wattpad. This (series) is for YA (young adults), so we’re very excited with this, given its success on Wattpad,” declared Vincent.

While there is an option for ad-free and ad-supported content, subscribers can decide depending on their budget. One can choose to pay the subscription fee of P49 per month (with ads) or P99 per month for ad-free.

Vincent assured that Viva One is accessible anywhere, anytime and with broader coverage “dahil mas diverse ang mga pelikula na ating mapapanood sa Viva One.”

What’s so admirable about you and your dad, Vic del Rosario, is that you’re responsive to the reaction of people.

“Always. We respect people’s opinion and feedback. We respect our authorities. Note that some of our best directors are doing work for Vivamax. (Director) Brillante (Mendoza) has done seven or eight movies already for Vivamax Originals. And directors Joey Reyes, Mac Alejandre and Joel Lamangan, I think they welcome the platform as a chance to do films that they could not do because they cannot show those films in cinemas. So, I think ‘yung freedom din of creating content ay naiba naman. It excites them and challenges their creative juices as well. So, masaya.

“And then, this is the platform where new directors are discovered like Roman Perez Jr., Lawrence Fajardo, all exciting young directors who are now considered part of the new wave.”

You are now the president and CEO of Viva. Of course, the usual question that you’ll be asked is that, especially because your father, Boss Vic, is still around and he’s a good shadow to be under, how do you survive being the son of Vic del Rosario?

“We seek his guidance on anything even if I already know kung ano ang desisyon sa work, sa negosyo, I would always refer to him out of respect and just to make sure that I don’t commit a mistake. All four of us siblings are working in this business. Minsan OA na parang short of saying na turnilyo lang, itatanong pa namin kung bibilhin ba namin but it’s like that and we enjoy that. Ayaw namin na wala ‘yung support niya.”

You mentioned that everything, even when it comes to buying a screw, so to speak, you still ask your dad. Isn’t it detrimental to you, na takot kayong magkamali? Does he allow you to commit mistakes?

“When you made mistakes, he would let them pass until you learn. I’ve seen that through the years. He has a certain latitude that is given to you, but of course, it’s different if you commit mistakes again and again.”

Oldtimers in the business would usually talk about how brilliant Vic del Rosario is. They also say he’s lucky.

“Kasama ‘yung suwerte (laughs).”

No, it’s a combination of many things — the way he thinks, the way he deals with people, plus this element of luck. Have you spoken to him about that? Do you guys share this luck?

“He had made many decisions in the past that we questioned like, ‘Why did dad do it?’ ‘Why did he come up with that decision?’ Then, eventually, he proved us wrong like in (getting) talents. We were questioning him about the talents he was building up. I won’t name names but eventually, (the talents) became superstars.”

That’s what they call him a visionary. He is someone who has a strong vision of the future.

“Yes, just like this streaming (service). Of course, you’re comfortable to just do movies, put them out in cinemas then have them licensed for Netflix, Amazon. But Dad said, ‘No, we will put up our own.’ And I asked him, ‘What do we know about technology?’ and he told me to just look for a partner for technology and we’ll take care of the content. And eventually, tama siya.”

Noon pa man na hindi natin nalalaman ang halaga ng mga pelikula ay nandoon na si Vic del Rosario.

“He said that while our contemporaries in the industry were purchasing lands and beautiful cars, let’s invest in films because I know the value of a library (of films), kasi galing siya sa music at sabi niya mauulit ‘yan kasi technology would overtake kung anuman ang meron ngayon and ma-re-repurpose natin. True enough, ganun ang nangyari.”

Isa pang napakaganda sa kanya ay nag-umpisa rin sa wala.

“Yeah, (with only) P2,000 (capital), silang mag-pinsan, Orly Ilacad.”

So where is Viva — not just Viva One and Vivamax — where is VIVA going?

“Well, I guess, part of Dad’s plan is to go public, unlock the value of what he has worked for, ‘yung parang validation na, ‘Ah, ito pala ‘yung work ko. I don’t know but he’s close to 60 years in the business.”

How much is Viva worth?

“I think (it’s) enough to last some more generations of Del Rosarios.”