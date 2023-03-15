^

'Meron': Ogie Diaz admits still getting commissions from Liza Soberano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 9:31am
'Meron': Ogie Diaz admits still getting commissions from Liza Soberano
MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz vowed to air his side later after his former talent Liza Soberano said that "he's trying to fight and ruin" her. 

In his Twitter account, Ogie reposted a tweet that Liza was victimized by fake news. 

"Oo nga. Saan ba galing kasi yung di na ako nakakakomisyon? Anyway, mamaya po ang aking panig sa Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update," he said. 

In his next tweet, Diaz admitted that he was still getting commissions from Liza, but clarified where these were coming from.

Soberano admitted that she was hurt by what her former talent manager has been saying, some of which were "untrue." 

In the second part of her interview with Boy Abunda on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," the actress was initially hesitant to talk about commissions because she felt it was a private financial matter. 

Liza turned emotional, and even cried at one point, when Boy asked her if it is true that Ogie has stopped collecting his commissions in the last two years.

"It's not right. That's incorrect," Liza said. 

After a few seconds of silence, Liza continued: "It actually hurts me that he's making up those lies about me 'cause... I feel like he's trying to make it seem like I was inprofitable in the past two years that we were working together. He knows the truth. He knows my pains. He knows the things that I felt were the things that were mishandled and stuff like that. 

"So, it's kinda unfair that he's... I feel like he's trying to tarnish my name. And he knows. Like, I don't wanna bring this up but he still gets commissions from some of the endorsements of mine. Like, that still fell under the time that I was under contract with him even though he has no more obligations. We told him he has no more obligations towards me in those endorsements.

"Literally last month, we gave him a paycheck for an endorsement that was renewed before our contract ended. And kahit na wala na po siyang ginagawa for them, we give him his commission because that's what's right. I wouldn't breach my contract," Liza shared. 

