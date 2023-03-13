Lauren Dyogi says Liza Soberano might be experiencing 'quarter life crisis,' still welcome in ABS-CBN

Star Magic head and ABS-CBN head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi (left) says they are still open to work with former ward Liza Soberano (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Lauren Dyogi said their former talent, Liza Soberano, might be undergoing a "quarter-life crisis."

In an ambush interview with reporters last week, the head of ABS-CBN's TV production and its talent arm Star Magic revealed that the 25-year-old actress had a lot of responsibilities and she went through a lot when she was younger. He, however, said that as the agency that handled her until last year when she signed with James Reid's Careless, they gave Liza a choice to explore.

On her vlog uploaded last week, Liza became candid about her feelings in her 13 years of working as an actress and as a contract talent of Star Magic. Among other things, she said that now that she is finally older, she is "taking control" of her own career, though she will always be grateful to Star Magic and her former co-manager Ogie Diaz.

"Liza's lucky enough to have opportunities presented to her na hindi napre-present karamihan na mapabuti ang pamilya at sarili nila.

"And I think, remember she's in her first quarter, siguro, nagkwa-quarter life questioning siya. Maybe ano? Nangyayari naman sa atin 'yun, ano?" he added.

He said she was allowed to "explore and aspire" for something better for herself.

Dyogi said he wished her well because her achievements will be their — him, Star Magic and Diaz's — achievements as well. They will be happy if she attains global stardom, he said.

Liza is currently based in Los Angeles, California. She is set to star in "Lisa Frankenstein," along with Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

When asked if he was offended, he said, "No." When reporters prodded if he was offended for ABS-CBN, Dyogi thought for a few seconds before answering.

"Offended?... Iniisip ko na lang kung ano 'yung gusto niyang sabihin. Minsan naman kasi it's in the manner of how you say it. Maybe she meant something else or she meant it na ano... Kaya lang her being outspoken sometimes to some people, hindi 'yun dumadating nang tama. I guess, take it as it is. She's saying that she just wants to find her ownself and she wants to explore on her own. We should allow her that because it's her life," he explained.

"Dapat talaga mag-move on na rin tayo," Dyogi quickly added.

He also added that ABS-CBN has always been open with Liza. They have been "really patient" with her as they offered her a lot of projects. — Video from Kapamilya Online World YouTube channel

WATCH: Lauren Dyogi reacts to Liza Soberano's vlog

