Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to appear in Ben&Ben MV, star in weekend show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 5:53pm
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco in a teaser poster for Ben&Ben's upcoming music video of its cover of "The Way You Look at Me."
Universal Records Philippines via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — They may no longer be seen nightly as their famous TV characters, Fidel and Klay, but Barbie Forteza and David Licauco continue to dominate TV and social media with a weekend show that airs tonight and an upcoming music video featuring a cover song by Ben&Ben. 

Barely a month after the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Barbie and David are set to star in an episode of "Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko." They will play the roles of Lady and Luke in tonight's episode. 

Apart from this, they will also star in the music video of Ben&Ben's "The Way You Look At Me." Christian Bautista, who also previously sang the song, will also be seen in the upcoming music video. 

"Indeed, their eyes say everything without a single word. Your #BarDa hearts will be filled with so much joy!" said Universal Records Philippines in a tweet. 

Apart from the upcoming cover, Barbie and David also appeared in another Ben&Ben MV. The pair, with the rest of the cast of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," were featured in the music video of Ben&Ben's "Kayumanggi" song. 

RELATED: Filay x Clarisostomo: Ben&Ben's new 'Kayumanggi' music video features 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 
 

