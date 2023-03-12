'Wag ipasa ang responsibilidad sa anak': Maine Mendoza advises 'Eat Bulaga' contestantÂ 

'Wag ipasa ang responsibilidad sa anak': Maine Mendoza advises 'Eat Bulaga' contestant

MANILA, Philippines — Maine Mendoza's gentle reminder to a contestant on "Eat Bulaga" not to put the responsibility on her seven-year-old son to do better in life so he can lift them out of poverty drew praises from viewers and social media users.

In an episode of the noontime show's popular "Bawal Judgmental" segment, 25-year-old Incess was among the contestants who were interviewed by hosts Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Wally Bayola and Jose Manalo. The contestants were all 25 years old or younger and had five children.

Incess said she was 17 years old when she gave birth to her eldest, Ace. She has four other kids aged six, four, three and two.

Her first pregnancy was an unplanned one. Incess cried while she was asked about how she feels whenever she thinks of her classmates, who she said are now living better lives.

When she was asked for her advice to her children, she said to refrain from giving in to peer pressure and vices. She also said that she only wishes for her children to finish school.

"Sa'yo Ace, sana mag-aral ka nang mabuti dahil alam kong ikaw 'yung makakaahon sa amin sa kahirapan. Ikaw 'yung pursigido para gumanda 'yung buhay natin. At saka bata ka pa. Kahit bata ka pa, may pangarap ka na talaga," the contestant said.

After Jose advised her to reach out to her parents so she will have help if she needs it, Maine shared her own advice.

"Tsaka ang bata mo pa, Incess. Kayong mag-asawa, may pagkakataon pa para palakihin o pagandahin ang inyong buhay," she said, which Ryan agreed by saying that she, too, can still pursue her dreams.

"Tsaka, bata pa si Blake. Ay si Ace. 'Wag natin ipasa sa kanya ang responsibilidad. Marami pa kayong magagawa. Kayo ni Mister," Maine added.

The actress-host's remark drew praise from viewers and internet users. The YouTube video of the said segment was flooded with discussion on the topic of parents' responsibility and their expectations for their children once they finish their studies.

"ACE, kung nababasa mo to. WAG NA WAG KANG SUSUNOD SA NANAY MONG SI PRINCESS. Hindi ka nila retirement plan! Buuin mo ang pangarap mo para sa sarili mo at magsumikap pa para matupad yun. Responsibilidad ng mga magulang mo ang alagaan at iahon ka upang magkaron ka ng magandang kinabukasan, not the other way around," wrote a user who goes by the handle @minithej.

"Sa mga magulang dyan, wag nyo namang gawing retirement plan ang mga anak nyo! ????Kayo ang magsumikap! Pag-aralin nyo sila upang magkaroon sila ng magandang buhay at nang sa gayon ay magkaroon din sila ng kakayahang mamuhay at bumuhay ng sarili nilang pamilya pag sila’y tumanda na," the user added.

Another viewer (@keithrodriguez9858) had the same sentiment: "Hindi anak ang sagot para maka ahon sa kahirapan. pag kakamali ng magulang dapat di mga anak ang mag sakripisyo para maiahon sa kahirapan." — Video from Eat Bulaga YouTube channel

WATCH: "Eat Bulaga" hosts interview "Bawal Judgmental" contestants

