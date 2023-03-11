WATCH: Liza Soberano discusses career rebrand, 'disappointed' comment with Boy Abunda

MANILA, Philippines — Talk show host Boy Abunda sat down with actress-singer Liza Soberano to discuss the latter's decision to go through a rebrand in her career, as well as his comment that he was disappointed in how Liza publicized her decision.

Boy shared on his show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" that his exclusive interview with Liza was conducted on March 7 just before she flew back to the United States, but before showing the interview he gave a rundown of events that led up to it.

The talk show host began with Liza's social media restart and "This Is Me" vlog release last month, which led to online conversations about the actress. Boy himself said on the show two days after the vlog dropped that he was "disapppointed" and gave several reasons why.

Liza's current manager at Careless and fellow artist James Reid reached out to Boy for the possibility of having an interview, and it was then when Boy realized that his comments may have hurt Liza.

He took full responsibility for the content of his interview with Liza and thanked several people including James and the Careless team, Liza's former talent manager Ogie Diaz, and ABS-CBN's chief operating officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes.

'Na-hurt ako'

Liza told Boy she was hesitant to do the interview but eventually agreed to it because she felt the need to clarify her thoughts since so many discussions about her were being thrown around.

Boy relayed his "disappointing" comments to the the actress-singer, explaining that, at the time, he wondered why Liza was disregarding her past career and the people who helped her through it. He asked her what she felt about what he said.

"Na-hurt ako kasi feeling ko of all people, ikaw 'yung makakaintindi," Liza admitted. "I see you as one of the wisest in the industry, and sa dami ng pinagdaanan mo with different personalities, you always see things for what they were and ang paniniwala ko ay your judgment isn't clouded by the noise of the media, the fans."

Liza added that she felt misunderstood by Boy, but James had told her about the host's thought process, which led to their interview.

Career experiences

Boy explained that his comments were coming from the point of view of a manager, albeit he did not have a full picture of Liza's career. This led to them discussing about the changing power dynamics she experienced as her popularity grew.

"I didn't grow up learning how to choose things for myself and really decide what I want. It was always dictated by 'Would people think this is what's right for me?'" Liza contemplated, adding she began shifting her mindset upon dropping the adaptation of "Darna" back in 2019.

Liza acknowledged that ABS-CBN, Ogie, and her boyfriend Enrique Gil are experienced in show business, but at some point, she began to better understand the artistry of acting and would offer her thoughts. One director who was close to her, however, talked behind her back and called her a "little producer."

Boy asked Liza if she ever brought it up with management, which she did, but again, the dynamics caused her to set it aside despite feeling that she was left unheard.

"Takot ako maka-apak ng tao. I don't like disappointing people and creating enemies. I'm a people pleaser so 'di ko kaya 'pag people have bad feelings towards me," Liza said.

WATCH: Liza Soberano gets candid with Boy Abunda

Stating facts

Boy redirected the interview back to the vlog and asked for clarifications about a portion where she mentioned feeling like her career wasn't really hers, and that the name Liza was chosen for her.

Liza explained that she was just stating facts, "Everything that I broke down was the journey so that people understand what point I'm at in my life right now," adding that she needed to become an actress in order to help her family.

The actress-singer clarified that she was not complaining, in fact, she is grateful for being able to study and buy a house for her families in the Philippines and the United States.

After sharing more about her reasons to provide for her family, Boy then asked if she was grateful for her name. Liza said she is, alongside the name she prefers to be called, Hope.

"I feel like I have two different lives, and I'm able to separate the two," she expounded." I'm Liza as a professional. She's the persona I have when I'm facing the public. But when I just want to be alone and be me, I'm Hope. Hope carries my heart, [and] Liza is the face."

Liza admitted she could have better phrased her words, but she stands by the facts she said to help her family, friends and fans so they will understand her decision.

The second part of Boy's interview with Liza will air on March 13, with a preview teasing a discussion about her relationship with her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz. — Video from GMANetwork's YouTube channel

