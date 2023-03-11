Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened; officially given 'princess' title

MANILA, Philippines — Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, was christened last week, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the statement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said.

This is the first time that Lilibet has publicly used the title of princess. She is a male-line grandchild of King Charles III. A 1917 decree issued by King George V stated that only male-line grandchildren of sovereigns are entitled to royal titles.

The royal website currently lists Princess Lilibet, along with her older brother, Prince Archie, in the royal line of succession after their father, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Charles, his wife Camilla, Harry's older brother Prince William, and his wife Catherine were all invited to Lilibet's christening but did not attend.

In attendance instead were Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is Lilibet's godfather, an unnamed godmother, and around 20 more guests.

Lilibet was born in June 2021 while her great-grandmother Elizabeth II sat on the British throne; Lilibet was also the late queen's nickname growing up, while Diana is taken from Harry's late mother.

Harry and Meghan have previously said they will let Archie and Lilibet decide for themselves when they're older if they will continue using their titles after the couple relocated to the United States and stepped away from royal duties.

The Sussexes have already received an invitation to Charles' coronation in May, but have yet to decide if they will indeed attend as family members are still reeling from the release of Harry's memoir "Spare" earlier this year.

