^

Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened; officially given 'princess' title

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 3:28pm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened; officially given 'princess' title
Lilibet Diana during her 1st birthday.
Misan Harriman via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, was christened last week, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the statement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said.

This is the first time that Lilibet has publicly used the title of princess. She is a male-line grandchild of King Charles III. A 1917 decree issued by King George V stated that only male-line grandchildren of sovereigns are entitled to royal titles.

The royal website currently lists Princess Lilibet, along with her older brother, Prince Archie, in the royal line of succession after their father, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. 

Charles, his wife Camilla, Harry's older brother Prince William, and his wife Catherine were all invited to Lilibet's christening but did not attend.

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan share new photo of daughter Lilibet for 1st birthday

In attendance instead were Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is Lilibet's godfather, an unnamed godmother, and around 20 more guests.

Lilibet was born in June 2021 while her great-grandmother Elizabeth II sat on the British throne; Lilibet was also the late queen's nickname growing up, while Diana is taken from Harry's late mother.

Harry and Meghan have previously said they will let Archie and Lilibet decide for themselves when they're older if they will continue using their titles after the couple relocated to the United States and stepped away from royal duties.

The Sussexes have already received an invitation to Charles' coronation in May, but have yet to decide if they will indeed attend as family members are still reeling from the release of Harry's memoir "Spare" earlier this year.

RELATED: Britain's Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

MEGHAN MARKLE

PRINCE HARRY

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted on the issue surrounding the country's longest noontime show "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Iron Heart stars say team and castmates have &lsquo;zero&rsquo; attitude

Iron Heart stars say team and castmates have ‘zero’ attitude

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
We traversed the mountains of Cebu from Bonbon mountains to Sudlon some two hours away from the city to witness the elevated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Liza Soberano discusses career rebrand, 'disappointed' comment with Boy Abunda

WATCH: Liza Soberano discusses career rebrand, 'disappointed' comment with Boy Abunda

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Talk show host Boy Abunda sat down with actress-singer Liza Soberano to discuss the latter's decision to go through a rebrand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda shared that his bandmate Gab Chee Kee is finally out of the hospital after more than...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'

'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz debunked Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh’s statement that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre bared how she lost 60 lbs in one year and a month, as well as being cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism,...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN remaking 'Bagman' series starring Arjo Atayde

ABS-CBN remaking 'Bagman' series starring Arjo Atayde

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN is launching a remake of its 2019 socio-political show "Bagman" starring Arjo Atayde as its tentpole international...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with