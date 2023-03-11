^

Entertainment

'Chief mama officer': Andi Manzano-Reyes bares baby bump

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 5:05pm
'Chief mama officer': Andi Manzano-Reyes bares baby bump
Former DJ and host Andi Manzano-Reyes is currently pregnant with her third child.
Andi Manzano-Reyes, Jerick Sanchez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz personality and celebrity influencer Andi Manzano-Reyes is back in the limelight, and it isn’t because she is working on a showbiz project.

It’s something way cooler than that! She has just been named by mother-and-child brand Mama’s Choice as "chief Mama officer" in the Philippines.

Andi is glowing as an expectant mother to her third child with GP Reyes. Formerly active as a DJ, actress and host, Andi stepped away from the limelight in the past years to concentrate on her family. She and her husband are currently parents to their two daughters, Olivia and Amelia. 

“Partnering with Mama’s Choice made me feel like the brand understood me as a mother and all mothers, thus knowing our needs and giving us one less thing to worry about. As mothers or soon-to-be mothers, we worry about a lot of things — from experiencing hormonal and physical changes and running a household to making sure your kids are growing up healthy,” said Andi.

Andi is happy because she has discovered a brand that she could rely on for her personal needs, including its stretch mark cream and serum now that she is pregnant.

“Both products help with my dry and sensitive skin. Now I can’t live without these two. They have become part of my routine after showering. They moisturize really well and soothe my body. I also had to deal with itchiness and soreness while breast-feeding Olivia and Amelia," she shared.

Mama’s Choice is Southeast Asia’s fast-growing and award-winning mother-and-child brand from Singapore. Present in five Southeast Asian countries (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines), it manufactures and retails safe, natural and Halal-certified pregnancy, nursing, baby care, and household products that are designed and tested in Singapore for families in Asia. Before these products are released in the market, the brand makes sure that these have passed the highest standard of testing and certification and are therefore remarkably safe to use.

Andi’s appointment as "chief Mama officer" will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality and safe products for mothers and babies.  

RELATED: GP Reyes & Andi Manzano: A romance that started on Facebook

ANDI MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted on the issue surrounding the country's longest noontime show "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Iron Heart stars say team and castmates have &lsquo;zero&rsquo; attitude

Iron Heart stars say team and castmates have ‘zero’ attitude

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
We traversed the mountains of Cebu from Bonbon mountains to Sudlon some two hours away from the city to witness the elevated...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN remaking 'Bagman' series starring Arjo Atayde

ABS-CBN remaking 'Bagman' series starring Arjo Atayde

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
ABS-CBN is launching a remake of its 2019 socio-political show "Bagman" starring Arjo Atayde as its tentpole international...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened; officially given 'princess' title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened; officially given 'princess' title

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, was christened last week, according...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Liza Soberano discusses career rebrand, 'disappointed' comment with Boy Abunda

WATCH: Liza Soberano discusses career rebrand, 'disappointed' comment with Boy Abunda

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Talk show host Boy Abunda sat down with actress-singer Liza Soberano to discuss the latter's decision to go through a rebrand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda shared that his bandmate Gab Chee Kee is finally out of the hospital after more than...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'

'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz debunked Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh’s statement that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre bared how she lost 60 lbs in one year and a month, as well as being cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with