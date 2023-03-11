'Chief mama officer': Andi Manzano-Reyes bares baby bump

Former DJ and host Andi Manzano-Reyes is currently pregnant with her third child.

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz personality and celebrity influencer Andi Manzano-Reyes is back in the limelight, and it isn’t because she is working on a showbiz project.

It’s something way cooler than that! She has just been named by mother-and-child brand Mama’s Choice as "chief Mama officer" in the Philippines.

Andi is glowing as an expectant mother to her third child with GP Reyes. Formerly active as a DJ, actress and host, Andi stepped away from the limelight in the past years to concentrate on her family. She and her husband are currently parents to their two daughters, Olivia and Amelia.

“Partnering with Mama’s Choice made me feel like the brand understood me as a mother and all mothers, thus knowing our needs and giving us one less thing to worry about. As mothers or soon-to-be mothers, we worry about a lot of things — from experiencing hormonal and physical changes and running a household to making sure your kids are growing up healthy,” said Andi.

Andi is happy because she has discovered a brand that she could rely on for her personal needs, including its stretch mark cream and serum now that she is pregnant.

“Both products help with my dry and sensitive skin. Now I can’t live without these two. They have become part of my routine after showering. They moisturize really well and soothe my body. I also had to deal with itchiness and soreness while breast-feeding Olivia and Amelia," she shared.

Mama’s Choice is Southeast Asia’s fast-growing and award-winning mother-and-child brand from Singapore. Present in five Southeast Asian countries (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines), it manufactures and retails safe, natural and Halal-certified pregnancy, nursing, baby care, and household products that are designed and tested in Singapore for families in Asia. Before these products are released in the market, the brand makes sure that these have passed the highest standard of testing and certification and are therefore remarkably safe to use.

Andi’s appointment as "chief Mama officer" will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality and safe products for mothers and babies.

