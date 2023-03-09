^

Entertainment

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 12:12pm
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'
Apart from Joey, Vic Sotto and his wife, Pauleen Luna, Jose Manalo and Maine Mendoza hosted the Bawal Judgmental, the show’s popular segment featuring Kapuso star Bianca Umali as “judge” for the seven guests that included Dean’s Listers and working students graduating with honors.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to replace Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon as the new host of the country's longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

“No. Not true, for the record po,” Bullet told online site PEP

Bullet said that they will call a press conference soon to answer all the questions and announce the new format of the noontime show. 

“We will have a presscon soon and answer all issues facing the company," he said. 

“At the same time, present a new format na mangyayari as agreed [upon] by all the executives,” he added. 

Last week, former congressman Romy Jalosjos was reportedly seeking to take control of TAPE from his business partner Tony Tuviera and the show's original hosts Tito, Vic and Joey.

According to a report by online site Bilyonaryo, Jalosjos plans to kick out Tuviera and TVJ out of the show. 

"He just waited to Tito to get out of politics before launching his takeover bid," the source said. 

Bilyonaryo's source claimed that Jalosjos is reaching out to Willie Revillame to lead "Eat Bulaga" once he regains control of TAPE. 

