Liza Soberano admits being scared after getting red-tagged

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano admitted that she was traumatized after being red-tagged for appearing on a webinar hosted by progressive group Gabriela.

In Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel, Liza said she became less vocal about politics after the incident.

“I honestly got very scared of that. Napansin ng mga tao na naging less vocal ako especially when it comes to politics,” Liza said.

“I know the brave thing would have been like to continue doing that but right now, more than anything, I have to educate myself first on these issues before I speak up,” she added.

It will be recalled that Liza appeared on a webinar about women's rights hosted by Gabriela with the theme "“Tinig ni Nene: Reclaiming Our Voice on the International Day of the Girl Child” in 2020.

“As a woman, as a Filipino artist, I think that women and influencers alike should start speaking up," she said during the webinar.

“They can contribute not only awareness about these issues, but also encouragement and confidence to our fellow women and children, that they need to learn to stand up for themselves,” she added.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr. of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) then released a statement for Liza.

“Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano. It’s not fair to her. She is merely supporting advocacy for women’s rights. She has to be protected in the exercise of her rights," Parlade said.

“Is she an NPA? No, of course not. Not yet. So let’s help educate her and the other celebrity targets of Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan (MAKIBAKA), the Underground Mass Organization hiding under Gabriela Women’s Party,” he added.

Rights agencies like the Commission on Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Office — which called red-tagging a "persistent and powerful threat to civil society and freedom of expression" — have warned against the practice since as early as 2019. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

