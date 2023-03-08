^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano admits being scared after getting red-tagged

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 12:01pm
Liza Soberano admits being scared after getting red-tagged
Actress Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano admitted that she was traumatized after being red-tagged for appearing on a webinar hosted by progressive group Gabriela. 

In Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel, Liza said she became less vocal about politics after the incident. 

“I honestly got very scared of that. Napansin ng mga tao na naging less vocal ako especially when it comes to politics,” Liza said.

“I know the brave thing would have been like to continue doing that but right now, more than anything, I have to educate myself first on these issues before I speak up,” she added. 

It will be recalled that Liza appeared on a webinar about women's rights hosted by Gabriela with the theme "“Tinig ni Nene: Reclaiming Our Voice on the International Day of the Girl Child” in 2020. 

“As a woman, as a Filipino artist, I think that women and influencers alike should start speaking up," she said during the webinar.

“They can contribute not only awareness about these issues, but also encouragement and confidence to our fellow women and children, that they need to learn to stand up for themselves,” she added. 

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr. of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) then released a statement for Liza. 

“Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano. It’s not fair to her. She is merely supporting advocacy for women’s rights. She has to be protected in the exercise of her rights," Parlade said. 

“Is she an NPA? No, of course not. Not yet. So let’s help educate her and the other celebrity targets of Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan (MAKIBAKA), the Underground Mass Organization hiding under Gabriela Women’s Party,” he added. 

Rights agencies like the Commission on Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Office — which called red-tagging a "persistent and powerful threat to civil society and freedom of expression" — have warned against the practice since as early as 2019. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel 

RELATED: Liza Soberano denies romance with James Reid, explains why she hasn't posted about Enrique Gil

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media personality Rendon Labador called out Kapamilya actor Coco Martin for distracting the small businesses in Quaipo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'
play

Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
As another addition to the list of popular Filipino love teams, Barbie and David have become household names after the successful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters &mdash; report

Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Lopez family will demolish the original ABS-CBN headquarters, according to a report.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Partner in life': Julia Barretto pens birthday message for Gerald Anderson

'Partner in life': Julia Barretto pens birthday message for Gerald Anderson

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson celebrated the latter's 34th birthday on Paris, France. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano denies romance with James Reid, explains why she hasn't posted about Enrique Gil

Liza Soberano denies romance with James Reid, explains why she hasn't posted about Enrique Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano denied romantic rumors with her manager James Reid and explained why she has not posted anything...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Glory Part 2: &lsquo;Revenge has just started and it&rsquo;s brutal&rsquo;

The Glory Part 2: ‘Revenge has just started and it’s brutal’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Part 2 of Netflix’s The Glory is finally dropping on March 10. What can viewers expect from the continuation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pop goes the Oscars

Pop goes the Oscars

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
The voting for the 2023 Academy Awards is over. The filled ballots are now being tabulated by those stern-looking accountants....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with