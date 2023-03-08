Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters â€” report

^

Lopez to demolish ABS-CBN headquarters — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 10:19am
Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez said there is no need to raise the matter again before the plenary as it was already put to rest by their panel’s decision in July last year to reject the network’s application for franchise renewal.
MANILA, Philippines — The Lopez family will demolish the original ABS-CBN headquarters, according to a report.

In a report by Bilyonaryo, the Lopez family's Rockwell Land will crack the 3.4-hectare property on Sgt. Esguerra Avenue and Mother Ignacia Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City. 

The source said the "TV Patrol" Studio 7 will be transfered to ELJ building later this year. 

ABS-CBN started operating in 1968 in the said property. Their franchise expired in May 2020 but the Congress declined its renewal.

The source said the company's move is practical because the property is now almost empty after its mass layoff. 

Almost 6,000 ABS-CBN employees lost their jobs after the network's renewal was denied. 

The network's TV frequencies have been granted to ALLTV of Manny Villar (Channel 2), Aliw TV of Cabangon-Chua family (Channel 23), and Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI) of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy (Channel 43).

ABS-CBN airs their shows online and television networks such as TV5, A2Z and soon on GMA-7. 

Philstar.com contacted ABS-CBN for reactions on the rumor but has not replied yet as of writing. 

