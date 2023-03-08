^

Liza Soberano denies romance with James Reid, explains why she hasn't posted about Enrique Gil

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 8:48am
James Reid and Liza Soberano in the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA
Sthanlee B. Mirador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano denied romantic rumors with her manager James Reid and explained why she has not posted anything about her boyfriend Enrique Gil. 

In Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel, Liza said she wants to stay away from her love team with Enrique to focus and build her solo career. 

“I’m staying away from the love team thing. It’s hard because everything that I’m trying to do now, as a solo artist, isn’t being taken seriously or like, isn't being respected. It’s being seen as something negative,” she said. 

“They think I’m some type of wild child now just because I’m not in a love team or I’m not seen with the same man constantly. When that is actually normal to be honest,” she added.

Liza said the being in a love team confines women and that is "dangerous for their mental health and growth."

When asked about her relationship with James, Liza said they are just friends working professionally. 

“Me and James, no, we never had a thing,” Liza said. 

“I get so nervous about questions like that because people already assumed the worst about me because I haven’t been posting anything about Quen, we haven’t been seen in a project together,” she added. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

