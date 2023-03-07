JoshBie 2.0? Barbie Forteza wants to work with Joshua Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — JoshBie 2.0? Barbie Forteza revealed in her interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila that she would want to work with Joshua Garcia.

"Gusto ko pong makatrabaho si Joshua Garcia," Barbie said in her interview with Davila on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Napanood ko po siya sa 'Vince, Kath, James.' Pinanood ko po 'yun sa sinehan. Magaling," Barbie added, referring to Joshua's starrer with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto.

Early in her career, Barbie was part of the JoshBie love team with Joshua Dionisio, who has been inactive in showbiz in the past years.

She was asked by Davila who she wanted to work with in a story that has a love angle from a stable of ABS-CBN stars since the network and Barbie's home network, GMA-7, has opened up their doors to a collaboration.

GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, together with streaming site Viu, are producing "Unbreak My Heart." The show stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. Jodi and Joshua are identified with ABS-CBN, while Gabbi and Richard appear on GMA-7.

Apart from Joshua, she also wants to work with Jericho Rosales, Nonie Buencamino and Joel Torre. The latter is curiously interesting as Torre played Crisostomo Ibarra in the "Noli Me Tangere" show produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 1992.

Barbie recently starred in the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra," (MCI) which is a reimagination of Dr. Jose Rizal's two novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

After "MCI," Barbie said she would like to do films.

"Gusto ko po sana 'yung medyo edgy, hindi masyadong predictable 'yung concept. Gusto kong maka-try ng thriller kasi parang... Masaya namang gawin 'yung love story, rom-com, ganyan, pero napapanood na po kasi natin siya sa teleserye. Pwede na natin siya gawin sa teleserye. So why not, kung magbabayad lang din naman ang mga tao, let's make something different."

