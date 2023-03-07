'Weâ€™re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

^

'We’re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 3:37pm
Xian Lim and Ashley Ortega
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Xian Lim and Ashley Ortega denied romantic rumors between them. 

A social media user recently directly messaged the pair's figure skating coach Ronan Capili to claim that the two were secretly seeing each other.

“Matagal na kitang pinagmamasdan at inoobserbahan. Madaming balita mismo galing gma ang nakakarating sa akin na ikaw mismo ang kumukunsinti dyan kay Xian Lim at Ashley Ortega at sa lihin na relasyon nila," the Internet user said. 

“Coach ka na din pala ng panloloko ngayon. Paano mo naatim na tulungan ang Xian Lim na 'yan na lokohin si Kim (Chiu)? Paano mo nagawang maging daan para patagong magkita 'yan si Xian Lim at Ashley Ortega na yan at lokohin si Kim? Wag sana kumita 'yan show niyo, mga manloloko,” the Internet user added. 

During the press conference of their series "Hearts On Ice," Xian clarified the rumors. 

“The coach that you’re talking about is Coach Ronan, my coach since I started being on ice. Since day one, siya talaga ang naka-witness ng paghulog ko. And Coach Anna Bermudez, she’s here. She’s our consultant for 'Hearts on Ice',” Xian said. 

The actor said that it's possible that the social media user saw them when they're practicing ice skating. 

“So, wala, e, public. Public 'yung skating rink. Hindi naman namin puwedeng ipasara kahit gusto namin for safety rin, baka makasagasa kami ng mga bata. So, we’re skating in public. So 'yung mga emote-emote namin nakikita ng public" he said. 

“Siyempre, nagtataka sila, ‘Bakit yung dalawa, nag-e-emote-emote rito?’ I think, that’s where it came from. And unlikely na sabihan nila is si Coach Ronan,” he added. 

For her part, Ashley said that they are just friends. 

“Kami ni Xian, we’re just friends. Siyempre, nakakatanggap din ako ng mga ganyang ano, almost every single day, pero dedma na lang ako," she said.

Directed by Dominic Zapata, “Hearts on Ice” will premiere on March 13 on GMA-7.

