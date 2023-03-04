^

New pairing alert: Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes tease #JoshDrea collaboration

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 2:27pm
New pairing alert: Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes tease #JoshDrea collaboration
Joshua Garcia and Andrea Brillantes tease fans of their upcoming, untitled collaboration.
Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Who has been wishing for Joshua Garcia and Andrea Brillantes to pair in a project? 

The actors revealed that they are set to collaborate on a project earlier this week. 

"New project comin’ up! I know you've all been waiting for this, kaya ito na!! I'm super excited to announce my new collab partner, the one and only @Blythe!!" Joshua wrote on his Instagram, referring to the actress' nickname. 

Andrea, meanwhile, is relieved that the "secret's out." The actress said she has been working with the actor on a special project. 

"He’s an amazing actor, super hanga ako! Super excited to work with him more," the actress shared the same intriguing photo of them together, looking at each other's eyes, on her Instagram. 

Apart from these posts, Joshua and Andrea did not share any more details about their collaboration. 

Joshua is currently in Europe filming "Unbreak My Heart," the first-ever collaboration between his home network, ABS-CBN and its rival, GMA-7, with streaming site Viu. It also stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap.

Andrea, meanwhile, clarified the rumor that she will star in yet another adaptation of Mars Ravelo's "Dyesebel." The actress said in a recent event that there is no word about the said project. 

RELATED: 'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

