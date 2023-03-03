^

Francis M's 'Bagsakan' polo up for auction for Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 4:56pm
Francis Magalona in 'Bagsakan' music video
MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announced that the polo used by the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona in the “Bagsakan” music video is up for auction for the benefit of guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

In his Instagram account, Chito said Francis’ daughter Saab finally found the polo and her mom Pia wanted to use it for Gab’s hospital bills. 

“Tingnan nyo kung ano yung nahanap namin. Yung polo ni Sir Kiko sa Bagsakan. Honestly, di na ko umaasa na mahahanap pa namin yung pangatlong polo... pero nagbakasakali ako, at nag-message ako kay Saab Magalona,” he said. 

“After a few days, she sent me this photo... nahanap nila yung polo and pumayag si Ma'am Pia ipa-auction yung polo ni Sir Kiko for Gab!!! Game on!!!” he added. 

Rapper and "Pinoy Pawnstars" host Boss Toyo recently won the bidding of Chito's "Bagsakan" polo and "Halina sa Parokya" puppets for the benefit of Gab.

On Chito's Facebook account, the Parokya ni Edgar vocalist said that the polo and puppets were bought for P150,000 and P85,000, respectively.

Chito also recently announced that Gab was released from intensive care unit (ICU) and is now in a regular room. 

"Update kay Gab: Nakalabas na siya sa ICU pero the fight is far from over kasi now we have to deal with the real enemy...his Lymphoma, and with everyone's help, pramis, kayang-kaya yaaan!!! Lalaban tayo, Gab," he added.

RELATED: Boss Toyo successfully bids on Parokya ni Edgar memorabilia; Gab Chee Kee out of ICU

Philstar
