Rabiya Mateo: From wearing â€˜fake jewelryâ€™ to investing in fine jewelry business

Rabiya Mateo: From wearing ‘fake jewelry’ to investing in fine jewelry business

At her recent contract renewal for the fine diamond jewelry brand LVNA (pronounced as Luna) by Drake Dustin, the Kapuso TV hostactress reveals that she’s not just an endorser but also an investor. Rabiya Mateo on investing in businesses: ‘I really want to be smart with my money and I want my money to work for me because showbiz is not forever.’

Rabiya Mateo has put her hard-earned money into different businesses, including a fine diamond jewelry brand.

During her recent contract renewal for the jewelry chain of stores LVNA (pronounced as Luna) by Drake Dustin, Rabiya revealed she’s not just an endorser but also an investor.

She became ambassador after the company headed by its founder and CEO Drake sponsored her jewelry and accessories at the 2020 Miss Universe pageant.

“Now, I have a renewal of my contract with them. And hindi lang po yun, I’m also part-owner,” said the former beauty queen.

“She’s the first celebrity endorser who invested in us. She’s one of our loyal investors talaga. We want to keep the relationship between LVNA and Rabiya intact for many years,” Dannielle Ibay, company president, told The STAR.

“I used to think that jewelry is a luxury item. So, if you’re an ordinary citizen, parang uunahin mo yung needs mo, which is the correct mindset. But maybe now, I’m looking for investments na. And yung LVNA po, naniwala sila sa akin kaya I also believe in their brand,” said the 26-year-old Rabiya.

“So, I decided (to invest) since I have savings naman, nakapag-ipon na ako, I have enough money and gusto ko sana magpasok ng konti so at least in the future, may makuha rin ako. It’s like a passive income.”

The Kapuso host and actress is very grateful for her showbiz work because it has given her the means to start some investments. “I’m really appreciative of that thing na oh my god, ito talaga sweldo ko. Pero hindi ko muna kinukuha sa GMA, iniipon-ipon ko muna para pagkakita ko talagang wow!” she said.

But she also recognized that it’s not going to be forever.

“I really want my money to work for me because hindi naman pang-habang buhay ang showbiz. Habang meron pa, I need to be smart. Na-realize ko kasi sa showbiz, pwedeng gusto ka today, tomorrow hindi. But it doesn’t mean wala ka ng chance to thrive din,” said Rabiya, who’s the family breadwinner.

“Maybe, I’m just a very segurista kind of person because I’m the eldest and I really came from nothing. All the things that I have and do, I try to make sure na secured yung future ko and yung pamilya ko. So now, while we’re being blessed with work in hosting and hopefully, this year, may matutuloy na teleserye, I just want to save as much as I can.”

Meanwhile, when asked if she’s into collecting jewelry pieces, she said, “Dati po, I will be honest, mga peke-peke yung mga sinusuot ko hahaha! At kumakati din ang aking mga tenga. Pero hindi naman ako nag-start na bili agad. But now that I can afford na, hindi naman mamahalin talaga but at least something. I was able to give my mom a pair of earrings and a bracelet for Mother’s Day.

“I guess, it’s also the meaning. It’s not just a luxury na iniisip natin, hindi pag mayaman ka lang pwede dyan… And I really believe that after ilang years, this is going to appreciate in value… If you’re looking for an investment, pwede mo siya matago, mabilis siya ma-secure… I believe madali mo rin siya madi-dispose in times of need.”

For sentimental purposes, her first-ever fine jewelry purchase was the earrings lent to her during her Miss Universe stint.

“I almost lost those earrings when I was competing at Miss U because I was so clumsy at that time. We were at a pool doing a shoot and then after several shots, I realized wala sa akin yung earrings. So nag-stop talaga yung shoot namin, ‘Oh my god! Where are my earrings?’ Tapos nung nalaman nila na diamonds, everyone was panicking,” she recalled.

Good thing, the half-moon-shaped diamond earrings worth six digits were discovered nearby and didn’t drop into the pool water. “After (Miss U), I asked, can I buy this one because it has sentimental value?”

Rabiya is also a part-owner of a nail spa salon and a beauty lounge that turns into a bar at night in Quezon City.

What drives this entrepreneurial side of hers is that she doesn’t want to return to those times back in her hometown in Iloilo when life was so financially hard up with her single mom and brother. (Her father, who is of Indian descent, left them when they were practically babies).

While taking up physical therapy in college, Rabiya experienced being a working student and doing odd jobs, from modeling on ramp and in car shows, to distributing real estate flyers in malls.

So, to be able to support her family now and gift them with material things like a house are her “definition of success.”

“It’s a happy thing talaga,” she said.

The fear is there but not so much as before “na baka bumalik kami nung bata kami na nangungutang, yung walang makain, napuputulan ng kuryente. So, yun ang promise ko talaga kay Mama na after I finished my studies, I won’t let it happen again.”

That’s why Rabiya is thankful to God that despite the pandemic, she’s been given different sources of income in the entertainment business.

“I just need to be humble and always be grateful because not all beauty queens are given this opportunity,” she said.