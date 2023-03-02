Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — “The highest, if I’m not mistaken,” Vilma Santos said of Nora Aunor’s National Artist award at a press conference for motorcycle taxis company Angkas last Monday, stressing that Aunor, who has been pitied against her during her entire 60-year showbiz career, has already reached the zenith as a Filipino performer.

“Alam mo, if it’s meant for you, it’s meant for you,” “Ate Vi” said when asked if she also wants to be hailed a National Artist like “Ate Guy.”

“’Pag hindi napunta sa’yo, it’s not meant for you. So d’un sa mga nabigyan, it’s meant for them, like ‘yung kay Ate Guy. So kung meron akong space d’yan, darating ‘yung panahon na ‘yun, para sa akin na ‘yun.”

Now that Ate Guy has announced her showbiz comeback, Ate Vi is open to work with her again, if given the right material.

"If we can offer something new and something different, why not? Lalo na sa edad namin ngayon, 'di ba?" she told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

“Basta one thing that I noticed, malaki ang naging problema natin nang pumasok ang pandemiya. Talagang ang isa sa mga major na naapektuhan ay ang movie industry, entertainment,” Vilma fretted.

“But you know what, ngayon na mas medyo mas maganda ang ating environment, if you talk about COVID, palagay ko, we’re surviving,” she said when asked about the state of Philippine cinema.

“Alam mo, hindi tayo matatakot kahit merong mga K-dramas kasi alam mo, ang mga Pilipino maabilidad… Hindi magpapatalo ang Pilipino! Ang kailangang kailangan lang talaga natin is really support, support from the government, and ‘yung oportunidad na mas ma-open pa ‘yung movie industry natin at mas masuportahan sila. Pero hindi matatalo ang Pinoy. Maabilidad ang Pinoy!”

Ate Vi believes that for Filipinos to be recognized at major global award-giving bodies like the Oscars, she thinks government support should step in.

“Siguro, I’ll be straight, pinansyal, no? Like halimbawa, magcocompete tayo sa Oscars, ‘di ba? Alam mo, pupuhanan mo ‘yun, kasi may lobbying d’un. At kung gusto mo i-compete ang Pilipino movie, let’s say sa Oscars, gagastahan ‘yan. ‘Di kaya ng mga ordinaryo nating producers ‘yan. Kailangan talaga ng support ng government na madalhin d’un sa abroad ‘yung particular movie, kasi magpapa-press con ka d’un, magpapa-filming… gastos ‘yun!” she reminded.

“So I think kailangan natin ng support na ganu’n. More on financial talaga, kasi gagastahan mo talaga. I need we need that in this point in time kasi we really have to move to really compete internationally.”

When asked if she is 100% confident that Filipino movies can compete, she said without batting an eyelash: “Absolutely!” — Video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

