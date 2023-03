Boy Abunda 'extremely disappointed' with Liza Soberano's 'life update'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda expressed his disappointment over Liza Soberano’s “life update.”

In last night's episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the “King of Talk” said he’s “extremely disappointed but not disgusted” with the vlog.

“Saan po ang pinanggagalingan ko? Let me talk as a manager. Gusto kong magsalita bilang manager. May karapatan ba si Liza Soberano magbago ng management? May karapatan ba si Liza Soberano na magbahagi ng kanyang nararamdaman? May karapatan ba si Liza Soberano na hawakan na ang kanyang karera? Ang kasagutan po sa lahat ng iyon ay oo. She has the right to do what she's doing," he said.

"Saan ako na-disappoint? Bilang manager at bilang fan, let me talk first as a manager, kasi po may mga complaint siya doon na, 'I had no voice, wala akong kinalaman, hindi ako tinatanong ng nangyayari sa aking karera, na I was working with three directors na paulit-ulit.' Masakit pakinggan, kasi you are working with three best directors in this country,” he added.

And as a fan, Boy said Liza is not the same Liza he has loved for 13 years.

"At bilang tagahanga, parang ang gusto kong sabihin, 'Liza ang hinangaan namin, hindi ikaw 'yon.' For the last 13 years, 'yung hinangaan namin, hindi si Liza 'yun. Because you were saying in your vlog na — 'I had no say kung anong material, kung anong sasabihin ko, I don't know the intent, I don't know where she wants go',” Boy said.

Boy said Liza can proceed to her chosen journey with gratitude.

“Kung rebranding lang ito at redirection, medyo masakit, lalo na para sa aming mga managers. You can proceed with your career, you can redirect your career, pero sana you can journey in gratitude,” he said.

“Sana baon mo ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga nangyari at sa mga taong dumaan sa buhay mo at nakasama mo. Because you are where you are today, dahil sa mga taong tumulong sa iyo."

