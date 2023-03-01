'He's his own man': Edu Manzano reacts to son Luis' Estafa case

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Edu Manzano believes that his son Luis Manzano will be able to get through with his Estafa case.

In a report by PEP, Edu said Luis will face the court once the hearing will push through.

"I think he already said he will,” Edu said.

"Sigurado 'yan, no doubt about it. 'Yan ang tinuro ng lolo ko sa tatay ko. Tinuro ng tatay ko sa akin at ganyan din ang tinuturo ko sa mga anak ko," he added.

Edu said that Luis is a survivor in the showbiz industry that’s why he will get through with his case.

"Alam niyo, mas mahirap pa ang tumagal sa showbiz. He's been in the business for how many years and he survived. Besides, like I've said, he already tried to explain his case, but mabuti na nasa kamay ng mga abugado so less said, the better,” he said.

"Nag-uusap kami, but I don't need to defend him. Matanda na 'yun, e. He's his own man. Kung anuman ang nangyari sa kanilang magkasosyo, e, that is something that we will find out after the lawyers and the investigation have been conducted," he added.

When asked what his advice to his son, Edu said: "Hindi, ayoko, bakit naman siya magko-confide sa akin, e, wala naman akong kaalam-alam sa negosyo na 'yun?”

"What he needs is get a lawyer, a trusted lawyer. Other than that, anybody else opens their mouth, 'di nakakatulong sa kaso niya,” he added.

