Dimples Romana inspired by bestfriend Angel Locsin in viral 'Iron Heart' action scenes

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana revealed that she was inspired by her bestfriend, actress Angel Locsin, when she did the viral action scenes for the nightly action-packed series "Iron Heart."

Viewers of the show were surprised to see the actress execute an action sequence because it was the first time they saw Dimples throw some punches as opposed to her usual heavy or melodrama scenes on TV and movies.

Dimples revealed to a select number of media who attended her launch earlier this month as the brand ambassodor of Genteel Home that she was supposedly just going to be a guest in the Richard Gutierrez action starrer. Her schedule was tight in the first place because she had to shoot for endorsements and she had to look after her children, eight-year-old Alonzo and eight-month-old Elio. The show is set mainly in Cebu.

Her guest status, however, turned into something more after the viral video of her character, Selene, being a kick-ass in heels.

"Bilang bestfriend natin si Gel, ang yabang ko, sabi ko nakapanood ako nito. Sabi ko baka kaya ko. I would watch Gel do all her stunts and she did almost everything. So nai-inspire ako. Mahusay siya. Tingnan ko kung may mga na-absorb ako. Ang na-absorb ko lang pala ay yabang at lakas ng loob. Pero naitawid namin! Ang importante doon, when I watched it, beautiful editing as well. It was so nicely done na pagbalik ko ng Cebu, puro aksyon scene na pinapagawa sa akin," she shared.

As Selene, Dimples plays the only woman in the Tatsulok side that are the villains to Richard's leading role. Still, Dimples sees her newest role as a welcome change.

"Akin naman trabaho lang. After nu'n, nag-reach siya ng almost a million views I think. And this is the first job I did after giving birth. I feel empowered. Minsan if mom of three ka na, minsan it's a struggle to come back. At the same time, shedding of the weight, making sure you look good on TV. Tapos glam-glam pa kami doon. Diyos ko nakikipag-barilan ako, 4.5 inches ata 'yung heels ko," the actress shared.

With the warm reception to Selene, Dimples was asked if she sees herself as an action star.

"Siguro the magic of my career is even I become very suprised with the things that I do. So siguro sundan na natin 'yung tema na 'yun na I always go out of my comfort zone and if it is celebrated, if it is commended naman and if it is supported by the great people behind the camera, I'm so into it. Kasi it really takes a lot of the off-cam kasi all those action scenes will not function really well if not for the teamwork kasi hindi rin siya maganda kung hindi naisulat ng maayos," Dimples replied.

RELATED: Couch or bed? Dimples Romana reveals which furniture she invests in