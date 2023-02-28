^

Entertainment

Dimples Romana inspired by bestfriend Angel Locsin in viral 'Iron Heart' action scenes

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 8:59am
Dimples Romana inspired by bestfriend Angel Locsin in viral 'Iron Heart' action scenes
Actress Dimples Romana (right) with Genteel Home principal designer and owner Katrina Blanca de Leon.
Genteel Home via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana revealed that she was inspired by her bestfriend, actress Angel Locsin, when she did the viral action scenes for the nightly action-packed series "Iron Heart." 

Viewers of the show were surprised to see the actress execute an action sequence because it was the first time they saw Dimples throw some punches as opposed to her usual heavy or melodrama scenes on TV and movies. 

Dimples revealed to a select number of media who attended her launch earlier this month as the brand ambassodor of Genteel Home that she was supposedly just going to be a guest in the Richard Gutierrez action starrer. Her schedule was tight in the first place because she had to shoot for endorsements and she had to look after her children, eight-year-old Alonzo and eight-month-old Elio. The show is set mainly in Cebu. 

Her guest status, however, turned into something more after the viral video of her character, Selene, being a kick-ass in heels.

"Bilang bestfriend natin si Gel, ang yabang ko, sabi ko nakapanood ako nito. Sabi ko baka kaya ko. I would watch Gel do all her stunts and she did almost everything. So nai-inspire ako. Mahusay siya. Tingnan ko kung may mga na-absorb ako. Ang na-absorb ko lang pala ay yabang at lakas ng loob. Pero naitawid namin! Ang importante doon, when I watched it, beautiful editing as well. It was so nicely done na pagbalik ko ng Cebu, puro aksyon scene na pinapagawa sa akin," she shared. 

As Selene, Dimples plays the only woman in the Tatsulok side that are the villains to Richard's leading role. Still, Dimples sees her newest role as a welcome change. 

"Akin naman trabaho lang. After nu'n, nag-reach siya ng almost a million views I think. And this is the first job I did after giving birth. I feel empowered. Minsan if mom of three ka na, minsan it's a struggle to come back. At the same time, shedding of the weight, making sure you look good on TV. Tapos glam-glam pa kami doon. Diyos ko nakikipag-barilan ako, 4.5 inches ata 'yung heels ko," the actress shared. 

With the warm reception to Selene, Dimples was asked if she sees herself as an action star. 

"Siguro the magic of my career is even I become very suprised with the things that I do. So siguro sundan na natin 'yung tema na 'yun na I always go out of my comfort zone and if it is celebrated, if it is commended naman and if it is supported by the great people behind the camera, I'm so into it. Kasi it really takes a lot of the off-cam kasi all those action scenes will not function really well if not for the teamwork kasi hindi rin siya maganda kung hindi naisulat ng maayos," Dimples replied. 

RELATED: Couch or bed? Dimples Romana reveals which furniture she invests in

DIMPLES ROMANA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After her social media accounts were "wiped out," Liza Soberano uploaded a new YouTube vlog today where she poured her heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erik Matti calls out Star Magic, John Arcilla for not mentioning 'OTJ 2' in posts

Erik Matti calls out Star Magic, John Arcilla for not mentioning 'OTJ 2' in posts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Director Erik Matti slammed actor John Arcilla and talent agency Star Magic for not mentioning his movie "On The Job: The...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

'Hindi man lang nag-hug': 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' ends on a high note, more questions unanswered

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It was a bittersweet ending for the top-rating historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" with its two pairs of lovers...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

By Jan Milo Severo | February 2, 2023 - 12:39pm
Boxer and former Senator Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hacked? Liza Soberano Instagram, YouTube accounts wiped out

Hacked? Liza Soberano Instagram, YouTube accounts wiped out

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Fans of actress Liza Soberano were shocked to see her social media accounts wiped out. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu feels &lsquo;like home&rsquo; for The Iron Heart stars

Cebu feels ‘like home’ for The Iron Heart stars

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
The city of Cebu has become a home to some of the stars of the ABS-CBN action-packed series The Iron Heart.
Entertainment
fbtw
Female-led fantasy drama connects Philippine's contemporary, precolonial times

Female-led fantasy drama connects Philippine's contemporary, precolonial times

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
The Kapuso creative and production team carries on to tell another compelling narrative, with the marriage of the perceived...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mag-aartista &lsquo;to!&rsquo;: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

‘Mag-aartista ‘to!’: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“Matagal kong hinintay ito, ang magka-apo!”
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Vlogger Vi&rsquo;: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Now that “Ate Vi” has almost half a million subscribers and following a successful collaboration with socialite...
Entertainment
fbtw
First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland
Exclusive

First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Here are some things to look forward in your next Disneyland visit:
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with