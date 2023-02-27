^

Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 2:11pm
Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton
Actress Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano might be starting over again in the United States but she has a support system through a new set of friends. 

On her YouTube vlog uploaded yesterday, the actress revealed that she shot her first audition after many years of being handed prime leading roles in TV and movies in the Philippines.

"I shot my first audition in years and landed the role two days after submitting my take," Liza revealed. 

The actress is set to play Taffy in the American horror comedy film "Lisa Frankenstein," directed by Zelda Williams. The movie stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. 
 
Liza shot the film in New Orleans for two months where she said she had "the most incredible experience ever." 

"I learned so much from Kathryn, Cole and our director Zelda. I now have life-long friends in them," Liza said. 

In fact, Kathryn left a comment on one of the few new photos on Liza's Instagram. Recently, Liza's social media accounts were the subject of speculation as most photos and videos were all taken down. 

"She's a powerful girl," wrote the "Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania" star on Liza's post. 

Liza is now based in Los Angeles in the hopes of building an acting and singing career in Hollywood. Last year, she changed management from Star Magic and Ogie Diaz to James Reid's Careless and its US partners, Transparent Arts. 

RELATED: 'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

