David Licauco, Barbie Forteza post kilig videos as more questions left unanswered in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 6:11pm
David Licauco and Barbie Forteza goof around in the latter's TikTok videos.
Screengrab from David Licauco TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — Is Barry Torres the real-world equivalent of Fidel delos Reyes, the man left behind by Klay Infantes? Who is Mr. Torres, Klay's professor who transforms into a firefly and who goes freely in and out of the book while she is stuck inside until she finishes experiencing every plot twists in Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo"? 

These are still the questions left unanswered just hours before "Maria Clara at Ibarra" ends tonight. 

For two days, viewers and fans of Filay a.k.a Fidel and Klay, played by David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, respectively, have been wondering since teasers showed Klay in shock upon seeing the face of one Barry Torres. His face was not revealed on TV. 

"Barry Torres" trended on Twitter yesterday as some speculate him to be either Fidel or the real-world counterpart of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo), an obvious nickname from his real name. 

Viewers will find out today which of the two Barry is. Some viewers, however, also speculate that while Barry might be Ibarra, Pido is likely Fidel. In a previous episode, Klay overheard Mr. Torres (Lou Veloso) conversing on the phone and mentioning the names Barry and Pido while she was hiding in his office. 

Apart from this, Mr. Torres' mystery has yet to be uncovered as many fans still do not know how he has the ability to get inside the books. Is he the keepers of several magical books that can transport a living, real human inside them as was the case of Klay whom he "punished" for not taking her Philippine Studies subject seriously?

Meanwhile, in the real world, David Licauco and Barbie Forteza have been serving cute videos and social media exchanges for their tandem's growing fans.

Their latest Twitter exchange had fans "kilig" and already missing them as they both bid farewell as the star-crossed would-be lovers who did not end up in the books. 

Over at TikTok, David shared videos of them goofing around, making comical faces to the delight of fans. 

One video features Sam Milby's "Close To You," while another sees them making kilig poses in front of the camera. The two videos have racked almost 27 million views. 

@davidlicauco

Aking binibining Klay ????

? Close to You - Sam Milby
@davidlicauco

Hehe hi Klay

? bearies ng mamba - mamba bearies

RELATED: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star David Licauco pays the price of fame

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA
