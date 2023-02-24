'A journey to the sun': Liza Soberano back on Instagram
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is back on Instagram after the alleged hacking of her account.
Her feed, however, only contains one post.
She posted a photo of her saying she would make a "life update" to her fans soon.
"I wonder if flowers dream
Do they dream of having wings
Whispers of their flutter, their escape unseen
Imprisoned in a garden;
desire, its lock and key
A cage is a cage—even with a gilded gleam," she captioned her post.
"Imagine them dancing against the wind
Shedding their petals as they ascend
A journey to the sun, a wish within reach
What a comforting thought this is to me
Dare I dream a flower’s dream."
Fans of Liza were shocked to see her social media accounts wiped out recently.
Liza's Instagram account has no profile photo or posts, while her YouTube channel has no videos.
Fans of the actress believe that her social media accounts were hacked.
Liza has 17.6 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has 1.55 million subscribers.
