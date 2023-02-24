'A journey to the sun': Liza Soberano back on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is back on Instagram after the alleged hacking of her account.

Her feed, however, only contains one post.

She posted a photo of her saying she would make a "life update" to her fans soon.

"I wonder if flowers dream

Do they dream of having wings

Whispers of their flutter, their escape unseen

Imprisoned in a garden;

desire, its lock and key

A cage is a cage—even with a gilded gleam," she captioned her post.

"Imagine them dancing against the wind

Shedding their petals as they ascend

A journey to the sun, a wish within reach

What a comforting thought this is to me

Dare I dream a flower’s dream."

Fans of Liza were shocked to see her social media accounts wiped out recently.

Liza's Instagram account has no profile photo or posts, while her YouTube channel has no videos.

Fans of the actress believe that her social media accounts were hacked.

Liza has 17.6 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has 1.55 million subscribers.

