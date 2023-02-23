^

Entertainment

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star David Licauco pays the price of fame

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 11:12am
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star David Licauco pays the price of fame
David Licauco
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark

MANILA, Philippines — You can’t blame David Licauco for feeling overwhelmed.  

Since starring as Fidel in GMA’s "Maria Clara at Ibarra" opposite Barbie Forteza, his star has never dimmed. 

The "Pambansang Ginoo" and the face of various products – the latest of which is BlueWater Day Spa – admitted that a lot has changed since the groundbreaking series overhauled his life five months ago.

Time flies faster, and it sometimes can be exhausting. But he’s not complaining. In fact, he feels blessed.

“This has been my dream,” he explained.

So he brushes off the fatigue that is the price he has to pay for getting a lion’s share of attention, not only among TV viewers, but young netizens.

David admitted worrying that the popularity of his love team with Barbie – FiLay – (for Fidel and Klay, the latter’s character), may affect the actress’ real-life boyfriend Jak Roberto.

But David set aside his worries because he is sure Jak – an actor himself – would understand. Besides, David and Jak are good friends. They have worked together back in 2021. And David is all praise for Jak, whose humility and diligence he admires.

“I have so much respect for him,” David said.

The Fil-Chinese entrepreneur also has so much respect for his well-being. He spends time on the treadmill and lifts weights. That’s why being the ambassador of a wellness retreat like BlueWater Day Spa is a natural progression for him.

“Relaxation I such a precious time for me. Being very busy with the taping schedules as well as managing my businesses, having my favorite Balinese Massage at the spa at the end of a long tiring week is something that I always look forward to,” he explained.

Joining David as BlueWater Day Spa endorser is Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez.

