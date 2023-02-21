'I definitely donâ€™t want': JK Labajo on working with Darry Yap

'I definitely don’t want': JK Labajo on working with Darry Yap

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor JK Labajo revealed that he doesn’t want to work with controversial director Darryl Yap.

At the press conference of “Ako Si Ninoy,” JK was asked if he would accept any offer to be directed by Darryl.

“No, I definitely don’t want to be directed by Darryl Yap. I don’t want to work with him.”

When asked why, JK said: “Because…ayoko nang sabihin.”

He was also asked about films that tackle politics such as “Ako Si Ninoy," “Oras de Peligro” and “Martyr or Murderer.”

“Feeling ko, there’s a hidden sort of film war going on. Honestly, at the same time, basta gawa lang tayo ng movie. Masaya na ‘yun,” he said.

“We all have the freedom when it comes to making art but I am not really sure if I have a positive opinion when it comes to changing history."

But changing historical facts is not okay for JK.

“That’s definitely something else,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, we’re just making a film, following what’s on the books of what we learned in school.”

