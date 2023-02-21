'Pababa nang pababa!': SexBomb Girls help announce lower Netflix subscription rates

MANILA, Philippines — Giant streaming platform Netflix has announced it is updating its subscription rate at a lower rate, and enlisted the help of the iconic group the SexBomb Girls.

The current members of the SexBomb Girls performed a variation of their hit "Spaghetti Song," where they pointed out that Netflix's Basic Plan has gone from P369 a month to P249 instead for all devices.

In an announcement music video, the SexBomb Girls even dressed up as popular characters from Netflix original shows such as "Squid Game," "Wednesday," "Stranger Things," "Emily in Paris," "Bridgerton," and "All Of Us Are Dead."

Another monthly plan that saw a drop was the Standard Plan which is now P399 down from P459; the Mobile and Premium plans maintain their prices at P149 and P549 monthly, respectively.

New members will see the new prices beginning February 21 while the rollout for existing members will reflect on their next billing cycle.

When Netflix had initially posted a teaser involving the SexBomb girls, Filipinos initially thought that the long-running television show "Daisy Siete" — which starred former members Rochelle Pangilinan, Jopay Paguia, Sunshine Garcia, and Mia Pangyarihan — would be streaming on the platform.

Other well-known members of the SexBomb Girls from previous generations are Debra Ignacio, Aira Bermudez, Che-Che Genove, Janine Reyes, Sugar Mercado, and Kryz Moreno.

The group took their name from Tom Jones' 1999 song "Sex Bomb," rising to popularity on the variety show "Eat Bulaga!" and later became the best-selling Asian girl group before the domination of K-pop.

Among the SexBomb Girls' popular songs apart from "Spaghetti Song" include "Bakit Papa?," "Lalaban Babawi," "Mamae eu Quero," "Di Ko Na Mapipigilan," and "Tulog na Baby."

While Rochelle went on to have the most successful career among all members, Jopay became a cult icon for being the inspiration of rock band Mayonnaise's hit song "Jopay" which saw a resurgence 20 years after it was released. — Video from Netflix Philippines' Facebook

RELATED: Mayonnaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'