'Donâ€™t be so sensitive': Ruffa Gutierrez advises Willie Revillame

'Don’t be so sensitive': Ruffa Gutierrez advises Willie Revillame

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez believed that TV host Willie Revillame will be fine after the controversies he faced recently.

In a recent press conference for her upcoming movie "Martyr or Murderer," Ruffa compared Willie to a cat.

“You know si Kuya Wils, I think he’s like a cat, he has nine lives. Nawala na siya, bumalik, nawala, bumalik, he’ll never go anywhere. I think he’ll be fine, I don’t think he will suffer a lot,” Ruffa said.

She also gave Willie some advice.

“I think ang advice ko lang kay Kuya Wils, enjoy life. He’s super successful already, enjoy time with his family, wag nang pansinin 'yung mga bashers," she said.

“Nandiyan lang 'yan, importante happy siya sa pamilya niya. Sa tingin ko narating na rin niya ang tuktok ng tagumpay and I believe Kuya Wils has a good heart," she added.

She also asked the controversial TV host not to be sensitive.

“'Yung mga natulungan niya nandiyan lang 'yan, patuloy siyang pinagdarasal. So chin up, Kuya Wils! Don’t be so sensitive,” she said.

