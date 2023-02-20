^

'Why trolls, historical revisionism allowed?': Filipino directors question banning of Hollywood film 'Plane'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 6:59pm
Composite image of Senator Robin Padilla (left) and the promotional movie poster of "Plane" starring Gerard Butler.
Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB, Di Bonaventura Picture, Lionsgate Films

MANILA, Philippines — The Directors' Guild of the Philippines (DGPI) opposed the government’s plan to stop the theatrical release of the controversial Hollywood movie “Plane.”

In a statement released on their Facebook page, DGPI said that the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) already approved its release but politicians are just opposing it. 

“A proposed ban on the public exhibition of the film 'Plane' has been making the rounds of the news cycle,” DGPI said.  

"The Directors' Guild of the Philippines (DGPI) opposes to stop the showing of this movie, as we believe agency and free choice must remain with the public, rather than imposed by politicians. To out rightly ban the film, especially one already approved the MTRCB, is a cure much worse that the illness itself, injurious to free expression and sets a precedent for films to be held hostage by imagined slights to our country’s reputation,” it added.  

The DGPI also compared the movie to the fake news and troll armies who are revising history. 

"If the state can tolerate free expressions for trolls, fake news, and historical revisionism without worrying about their effect on the country's prestige, then the state can do the same for a work that members of the foreign press have regarded as mindless B-movie entertainment rather that a reliable commentary on our country's affairs,” it said.  

“We support allowing the film to screen, informing the public of any problematic claims it makes, inviting open debate, or simply ignoring the film altogether. But we stand against censorship or banning the exhibition of this film from screening,” it added.  

The petition was signed by DGPI president Mark Meily, board members Carlos Siguon-Reyna, Perci Intalan, Ed Lejano, Marlon Rivera, Roni Berfubi, Keith Sicat and Remton Zuasola.

Senator Robin Padilla last Saturday said that he received a response from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the movie "Plane" from screening in local theaters.

"Opo. Ang sabi nila sa akin, kinausap po nila ang distributor. At ngayon ang gusto natin masulatan natin ang mismong producer," Padilla said in an interview with DWIZ. 

The former action star said he met with the agency headed by chairperson Diorella "Lala" Sotto-Antonio in his office last Friday. 

Padilla said during his manifestation at the Senate on Wednesday, February 15, that he hopes the review board will ban the Gerard Butler starrer after it supposedly put the Philippines, specifically Jolo, in bad light. In its official statement issued on February 16, MTRCB said it will reevaluate the film.

RELATEDRobin Padilla says MTRCB 'commits' to ban movie 'Plane'

