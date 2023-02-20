^

Entertainment

'Team Lebron': Enrique Gil makes viral cameo at NBA All-Star weekend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 12:30pm
'Team Lebron': Enrique Gil makes viral cameo at NBA All-Star weekend
Actor Enrique Gil with former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol
Enrique Gil via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil is currently at the courtside of Salt Lake City in Utah for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. 

As seen on NBA Philippines TikTok account, Enrique is rooting for Team Lebron. 

"For tonight, I'll going to Team Lebron. You know his record, he never lose an NBA All-Star game so I think he's keeping it in this year's baby," he said. 

"Let's do this," he added. 

Enrique correctly predicted yesterday that Philadephia 76ers' Mac McClung will win the Slam Dunk Contest. 

A video of Enrique's NBA appearance has been trending on social media, with #Enrique and #EnriqueGil top-trending on Twitter.

Last Valentine's Day, a Twitter account with a handle that is closely similar to the official ABS-CBN News account posted that Enrique and girlfriend Liza Soberano are getting married. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17)

“Indeed, a Happy Valentines to both of them,” it said, with the “JUST IN” social copy that newsrooms also use.

The tweet, however, was fake. 

RELATED: Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

ENRIQUE GIL

NBA ALL-STAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA to investigate traffic enforcer involved in Stephen Speaks incident

MMDA to investigate traffic enforcer involved in Stephen Speaks incident

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Metro Manila Development Authority has announced that it will investigate the traffic enforcer who was allegedly bribed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wency Cornejo reveals mom Mel Tiangco declined offers to run for Senate

Wency Cornejo reveals mom Mel Tiangco declined offers to run for Senate

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Wency Cornejo revealed that his mother, Mel Tiangco, has been receiving offers to run for public office.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Robin Padilla calls to ban Gerard Butler film for painting bad picture of Philippines
play

WATCH: Robin Padilla calls to ban Gerard Butler film for painting bad picture of Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Thursday said it will reevaluate the movie "Plane" after...
Entertainment
fbtw
First dining experience in Poblacion

First dining experience in Poblacion

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Two Fridays ago, I had dinner in Poblacion, Makati for the first time. Lawyer Dimples Rara, a friend since high school, invited...
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress KC Concepcion finally posted her rumored boyfriend on social media last Valentine's Day. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Troy Montero emotional after daughter diagnosed with autism speaks a sentence for first time

Troy Montero emotional after daughter diagnosed with autism speaks a sentence for first time

By Jan Milo Severo | 32 minutes ago
Actor Troy Montero turned emotional upon seeing his daughter with actress Aubrey Miles, Rocket, spoke a sentence for the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Summer getaway? Neri Naig's Baguio rest house now for rent

Summer getaway? Neri Naig's Baguio rest house now for rent

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 48 minutes ago
The actress counts the two-bedroom bungalow Baguio Hillside House as among her newest properties.
Entertainment
fbtw
BAFTA 2023: Cate Blanchett surprised to win Best Actress, Austin Butler honors Presley family at Best Actor speech

BAFTA 2023: Cate Blanchett surprised to win Best Actress, Austin Butler honors Presley family at Best Actor speech

3 hours ago
"This means the world to me," Butler told the ceremony in central London, still using the Elvis drawl that he learned for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' costumes: Inspiration, costs revealed
Exclusive

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' costumes: Inspiration, costs revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The 1961 and 1992 versions of "Noli Me Tangere," as well as the 1962 version of "El Filibusterismo" also served as their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kerry Condon beats Dolly de Leon, other noms for BAFTA Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon beats Dolly de Leon, other noms for BAFTA Best Supporting Actress

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, beating an impressive line-up that included...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with