'Team Lebron': Enrique Gil makes viral cameo at NBA All-Star weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil is currently at the courtside of Salt Lake City in Utah for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

As seen on NBA Philippines TikTok account, Enrique is rooting for Team Lebron.

"For tonight, I'll going to Team Lebron. You know his record, he never lose an NBA All-Star game so I think he's keeping it in this year's baby," he said.

"Let's do this," he added.

Enrique correctly predicted yesterday that Philadephia 76ers' Mac McClung will win the Slam Dunk Contest.

A video of Enrique's NBA appearance has been trending on social media, with #Enrique and #EnriqueGil top-trending on Twitter.

Last Valentine's Day, a Twitter account with a handle that is closely similar to the official ABS-CBN News account posted that Enrique and girlfriend Liza Soberano are getting married.

“Indeed, a Happy Valentines to both of them,” it said, with the “JUST IN” social copy that newsrooms also use.

The tweet, however, was fake.

