Filay x Clarisostomo: Ben&Ben's new 'Kayumanggi' music video features 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Ben&Ben's new "Kayumanggi" music video features "Maria Clara at Ibarra," which stars David Licauco and Barbie Forteza (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Folk pop band Ben&Ben has finally lent its signature calming voice and soothing music to the hit show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" with the release of the new music video (MV) for its song "Kayumanggi."

Fans of the show have long requested a feature the popular band and its music as one of the show's official sound tracks.

The latest "Kayumanggi" MV features many "kilig" Filay and Clarisostomo moments, two of the popular pairings in the show. Filay refers to Fidel and Klay, played by David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, respectively. Clarisostomo, meanwhile, is the portmanteau of the titular Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo).

It also features, more importantly, key moments in Dr. Jose Rizal's novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," as translated in the show.

The viral "Dinggin Nyo Kami" scene that captured Ibarra's moving monologue is also included, as well as never-before-aired scenes.

Spoilers, such as scenes from the remaining five episodes of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," are also included in the MV. It ends with a cliffhanger scene where Klay asks Fidel to go home with her to the real world.

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" is the reimagination of Rizal's two novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo." It tells the story of 21st century nursing student Klay, who gets transported inside the novels, where she meets the popular characters and witnesses the key moments described in the books.

The show is scheduled to end this Friday, February 17.

"Kayumanggi" is part of Ben&Ben's 2021 album "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno." Its official MV was released on November 30, 2021, in partnership with National Geographic, featuring the people living in the coastal communities in La Union. — Video from the GMA Pinoy TV YouTube channel

