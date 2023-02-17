WATCH: Robin Padilla calls for ban on film 'Plane' for painting bad picture of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Thursday said it will reevaluate the movie "Plane" after former actor and now senator Robin Padilla said he would like to ban it for painting a bad picture of the island of Jolo, Sulu.

"We acknowledge the sentiments expressed by our honorable Senators concerning the film, 'Plane.' Although the film is fictional, we still would not want our country to be portrayed in a negative and inaccurate light. The MTRCB will re-evaluate the film in view of the concerns and will take all necessary measures if found to be in any way injurious to the prestige of the Philippines or its people," said MTRCB chairperson Diorella "Lala" Sotto-Antonio.

Padilla on Wednesday urged the ban of the Gerard Butler movie in Philippine theaters.

"Sa kanilang pelikula, ang sinasabi ang ating otoridad ay naduwag na sa mga rebelde. Hindi na po sila umaaksyon. At sinabi pa dito, 'They went down somewhere in the Jolo island cluster. It's run by separatists and militias. The Filipino armies werent there anymore,'" said Padilla.

Addressing Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Padilla emphatically said that they should not let slide the slight on Jolo.

"Hindi po natin ito dapat tanggapin. Sana po, nakikiusap po tayo sa ating MTRCB, na sana po sa mga ganitong ganap, kumakatok po tayo sa opisina nila. Hindi po dapat ito pinapalabas sa Pilipinas. Dito po dapat sa ating bansa, ipinagbabawal ito at kino-condemn po natin ito," Padilla said.

Zubiri shared that he has not seen the film but shared that he agrees with Padilla's sentiment. The Senate President also added that President Bongbong Marcos was in shock when he saw the trailer.

"Of course, we should send our regrets. As a nation, we should send our regrets that this is not the real situation on the ground," said Zubiri.

"Plane" tells the story of how the crew and passengers led by pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) of an international flight survive the jungles of Jolo, Sulu where their plane landed after it got hit by a storm.

It was shot in Puerto Rico, and was released last January 13 in the United States.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' numbers reveal that "Plane" has 76% positive reviews, with an average rating of six out of 10 stars on its site. As of February 15, it has a worldwide gross of $47.4 million.

