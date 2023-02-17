Thai GL STARs Freen and Becky show appreciation for Pinoy fans

Freen and Becky return to Manila for their The Debutante: A Watch Party for the Uncut Last Episode of Gap: The Series on Sunday at the SM Skydome. The event was presented by Idol Factory and TH Headline in partnership with CDM Entertainment.

Thai stars Sarocha “Freen” Chankimha and Becky Armstrong were ecstatic to return to Manila for their The Debutante: A Watch Party for the uncut last episode of Gap: The Series held Sunday at the SM Skydome.

Known as FreenBecky to fans, the lovely duo are the main characters in the girls love (GL) series Gap, playing Sam (Freen) and Mon (Becky), who developed feelings for each other in the show.

Hours before their watch party, the two met up with the press at the Novotel Manila in Araneta City where they spoke about their past visit here in Manila and experiences filming the series. They also expressed their gratitude to their Filipino fans.

“First of all, it’s great to be back,” began Becky. “(It’s been a while since we came here.) We’ve been here last time for the event of another one. And now, we are finally back. I’m so excited and can’t wait to see you guys. Mahal kita.” Both previously came to Manila to attend another event.

“I’m very happy to be here today to meet Filipino fans,” uttered Freen through an English translator. “(We experienced) a very warm welcome and I’m looking forward to seeing you guys later in the (watch party) event. Mahal kita.”

The last time that they were here, they visited an amusement park and ate at Vikings Philippines restaurant. Freen described the experience as “very exciting and very fun” while Becky said she “enjoyed” those moments as well.

“I like that sort of thing so I enjoyed that so much. But Freen here was a bit dizzy after. But thank you so much and actually… I wanted to go again but the time is (limited). We have to go back and work (maybe we can come) next time.”

Freen liked the instant noodles at the 7-Eleven that she wanted to try it again. She said, “We do not have (that) in Thailand. It’s very tasty and I ate all of it.” She also liked the chicken wings, “It’s so good. It’s spicy — a little bit. But oh yummy.”

Becky, on the other hand, said she enjoyed Filipino food such as kare-kare and halo-halo.

When asked about any Filipino artists whom they would like to collaborate with, they named Zack Tabudlo and Moira dela Torre. They particularly cited the former’s track Give Me Your Forever.

In Gap: The Series, Mon and Sam met a young age.

“Mon met her … when Sam saved the little dog. That memory stayed with Mon forever. So whatever she wants to do, whatever way she wants to go, what university she goes to, she (Mon) studies hard and tries to get into the same university (as Sam), then she tries to get in the same workplace (with Sam),” shared Becky.

Describing her character Mon, Becky continued, “At first, the admiration was like an idol. Like, ‘Oh I look up to her.’ But then, when she got to spend time with her, she got to be with her all the time, and see the cute side of her, then she started to fall in love with her.”

“I can see that Mon is very different from other women she had met in her life. That’s why they developed the relationship and it became love in the series,” Freen said of her role as Sam.

On what made them accept doing the GL series, Freen shared, “For me, when I read the role, it was just in general. For me, I want it to be able to show the love where everyone is equal and to portray the role as Sam so that everyone can see it.”

Becky chimed in, “Let’s look at Gap as a normal series. Like every other series out there. It’s just two people expressing how they feel about each other and it’s a story about how it develops from literally not even speaking to each other to love — so in love.”

“I think it’s so sweet,” Becky continued. “It also gave us a chance to… it’s our first main role, acting experience, like (it showed) how much we can do in the drama scenes and everything.”

In the show, there is a no-dating policy in their workplace. Freen was asked about her opinion on the matter and she replied, “For me, I totally disagree. For me, we should be able to have freedom. We should be able to show our love for each other in public and not hide it.”

Moreover, Freen, who dreamed of becoming a doctor when she was young, shared the piece of advice she would give to her younger self and that is to, “Exercise more, be healthy, live life to the fullest and be happy all the time.”

Becky, whose childhood dream was to be a singer, likewise said, “Live your life to the fullest.” She added, “Every second, every minute, every hour passes by so quickly. I still remember the day I was like 15 years old. But now I’m 20. So it’s like time goes by so fast so enjoy every minute. And anything you want to do, just do it. Don’t think too much and just enjoy life.”

So can fans expect a second season of Gap: The Series? Becky just laughed and teased, “Coming soon,” but did not divulge further details.

Freen and Becky concluded the press event with words of gratitude for their Filipino fans.

“Thank you for always supporting us,” expressed Becky. “We are so excited to be back and seeing you guys. The welcome at the airport was absolutely amazing. And you guys (are) always so sweet and we appreciate (you) every day. We know how hard (it is) for international fans to understand our language or communicate with us but thank you. Thank you from our hearts. You always support us. Mahal kita. Mahal ko kayo.”

