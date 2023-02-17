^

Vilma Santos assures son Luis Manzano: Truth will prevail

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2023 | 12:00am

Words always fall short when you talk about the love of a mother. Her love for her child is so deep that it is always hard for her to see her child in pain.

As a mother herself, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos couldn’t control her tears when asked how particularly tough it is for her to see her eldest son Luis Manzano going through a rough patch these days.

“I’m sorry, Tito Boy,” said Vilma in between sobs. “It’s not easy. Mahirap rin kasi na minsan it’s your job to do good, to show people that you’re comfortable but deep inside, you’re hurting. The only thing I can say is that I know my son. Ang anak ko tumutulong, hindi nanloloko,” added Vi, as I fondly call her, during my exclusive interview with her in my GMA afternoon show, Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

It was several days ago when news came out regarding complaints against Luis for his alleged involvement in a gas station investment scam. Luis vehemently denied the allegation and said that he is also a victim.

According to the complainants, Luis introduced himself as the owner and chairman of Flex Fuel. Luis served as chairman of the board until February 2022 and he further claimed that he was only made chairman of the board of the company because this was one of the guarantees for his investment.

Vi also appealed to people not to judge her son too quickly. “’Yung mga nagsasalita at nanghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kundi ako and I know he’s such a good person.”

She prays that God continues to guide her family. “Oh Lord, oh my God. At this point, it’s just asking for guidance not even for myself but for my children.”

Vi also made a plea to netizens who are giving negative comments, “Ako na lang. Huwag ang anak ko, ako na lang.”

She also assured her son not to worry too much. “You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagdadasal sa ‘yo. Truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao ‘yan na tumutulong ka anak hindi ka nanloloko. I love you, Lucky.”

Meanwhile, Vi is thankful to her fans, the Vilmanians, who remain loyal all these years and who continue to support her in her endeavors. And since she started her own vlog, her fans now also include millennials.

Having been around show business for 60 years, Vi said her love for the craft is the reason for staying long in the industry.

“Sobra ang dedication na binigay ko sa trabaho ko bilang actor. Since I started (at) nine years old, my world only revolves around the movie industry. More than half of my life, I dedicated to this industry, naputol lang noong pumasok ako sa pulitika.”

Vi began her political career in 1998 after being elected as the first woman mayor of Lipa City, Batangas and served for three terms. She then won the gubernatorial seat in the same province in 2007 before she served as the first representative of the lone district of Lipa City from 2016 to 2022.

