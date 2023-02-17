Catriona Gray, Sam Milby mark engagement with simple Valentine's celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby celebrated Valentine's Day in a simple treat.

In her Instagram account, Miss Universe 2018 posted photos of the celebration, but no photos of them were posted.

"A quiet little Valentines lunch at home with my favorite person @samuelmilby and the boops," Catriona captioned the post.

Kapamilya actor Sam Milby admitted that he and girlfriend Catriona Gray are already talking about marriage.

In an interview during a press conference for his upcoming film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters," Sam laughed off rumors that they are now married.

"Nag-uusap kami about the wedding," Sam said.

"It was just funny when that came out, obviously dahil sa post ni Cat na wala namang sinabi about the wedding but there's somebody na nag-post na oh si Mrs. Catriona Gray Milby ang mag-co-co-host ng Miss Universe. So they connected and they thought na kasal na kami which is not true. Hindi pa kami kasal. Assumptions lang ng mga tao," he added.

Sam also said they are already discussing where they would like to settle as a married couple.

"We're thinking kung saan. It's important yung safety, education system. Let's say Australia or Canada," he said.

