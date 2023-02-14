'Batang Quiapo' Plaza Miranda watch party draws over 340k viewers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Coco Martin had grand return to primetime television following the premiere of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," an adaptation of the 1986 movie starring the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., much like Martin did for the long-running "Ang Probinsyano."

The premiere of the "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" was marked by a watch party held in Quiapo's Plaza Miranda last February 13, which became the the biggest gathering for a teleserye after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin attended the watch party event co-hosted by Melai Cantiveros-Francisco and Eric Nicolas, and was accompanied by his co-stars such as Cherry Pie Picache, Mark Lapid, Christopher de Leon, Lito Lapid, Pen Medina, McCoy de Leon, and Miles Ocampo in revealing the show's official poster.

According to data collected by ABS-CBN Entertainment, over 340,000 people simultaneously watched the premiere of the "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" pilot episode online.

"Nakaka-proud kasi pinaghirapan [namin], pag nagre-react [mga tao] nararamdaman namin na 'yung gusto namin mangyari [ay] lumalabas," said Martin in the middle of premiere's watch party, praising his co-stars and mentor director Brillante Mendoza.

Martin shared that he once went around Quiapo as early as four in the morning to get a grasp of life in the area and apply that authenticity in the show.

The actor-director also extended his gratitude to Manila mayor Honey Lacuna and vice-mayor Yul Servo, both who were at Plaza Miranda as well.

"Isa lang masasabi ko, luluha ang buong Pilipinas," Martin teased about what lies ahead for "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

