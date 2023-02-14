Ten Little Mistressesâ€™ V-day reminder: You donâ€™t need a man to be happy

Ten Little Mistresses’ V-day reminder: You don’t need a man to be happy

The recent press launch for Ten Little Mistresses, the first Filipino Amazon Original movie, turned out to be a rousing pep talk for single women everywhere.

Prime Video recently premiered the murder-mystery comedy, which is directed by Jun Robles Lana and produced by Perci Intalan under Idea First Company, in a blue-carpet gala affair ahead of the Feb. 15 streaming date.

Present with the exception of Arci Muñoz and Cherry Pie Picache (who has a special participation in the film) was its ensemble cast — Eugene Domingo, Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, Donna Cariaga and John Arcilla.

Ten Little Mistresses tells the tale of Filipino billionaire Valentin Esposo (John) and his 10 mistresses. They fight it out tooth and nail to become the legal wife. When Valentin ends up dead, all 10 women become prime suspects. Now, they must race (if not come together) to prove their innocence and unmask the real killer before the police find out about the crime.

With the movie’s theme and timing of release, the more seasoned stars were asked during the presscon to give their takeaways from the film.

Agot was first to share, saying: “Know your worth. Self-respect. ‘Yan ang dapat nanaig sa bawat babae whatever your age is.”

Pokwang, for her part, jokingly reacted, “Copy-paste,” referring to Agot’s answer.

“Because it’s true, know your worth. At saka kailangan mong pakiramdaman yung mga nangyayari sa paligid. Hindi dapat lagi ka lang parang nasa ulap. Dapat maging wise ka na rin, ‘di ba?” Pokwang added to the cheers of the audience, as her words of wisdom, as showbiz fans would know, were clearly drawn from her own recent experience.

For Carmi, on the other hand, she was happy for those who are happily in a relationship, such as co-star Eugene, but life can feel complete even when you’re single.

“Ang masasabi ko, this time on Valentine’s Day, you don’t need a man to be happy. You can express your love through your family, through someone else. It doesn’t have to be a man. Be happy and be independent. Enjoy life as a woman,” she said.

Eugene reinforced her co-stars’ messages with a lengthy answer that didn’t only make the women in the audience sit up and listen, but had them breaking into applause and close to saying amen to her every word.

“I’d like to focus on how direk Jun doesn’t fail to write a script that gives women power and a good image. It’s just always about how beautiful women are,” she began.

“Women are really annoying, we are irritating, we are puzzles, you know, you don’t understand us. Especially you Pokie (Pokwang), I witnessed your life, you love, you try to stand everything, you give. And now you fight, you stand up, you will survive, OK?”

Eugene continued, “But you see, the point is for women, we are very beautiful. We are the most beautiful thing that God has created. Do not settle for any man who is less than what you deserve.

“For Valentine’s Day, it’s not important that you have a partner, it’s not important that you are alone. Just remember that Valentine’s is every day. When you wake up, tell yourself, ‘I’m the most beautiful creature God has ever created. That’s me. I’m beautiful.”

The comedienne recalled that there was a time in her life when she was desperate for love and on the verge of giving up “but I didn’t want to settle for anything less.”

“Well, luckily, I have found ‘the one.’ Thank you, babe,” she acknowledged long-time Italian partner Danilo Bottoni inside the Shangri-La Plaza cinema, before reiterating, “But for Valentine’s Day, greetings to all women, you are all beautiful, don’t settle for anything less.”