Where's Paul Rudd? Fans ask as Alicia Silverstone drops 'Clueless' ad for Super Bowl

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 12:15pm
From left: Alicia Silverstone in a “Clueless”-themed Superbowl Halftime ad for shopping app Rakuten; Rudd in a poster for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
Rakuten via Alicia Silverstone's Instagram, screenshot; Marvel Studios / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight years since ‘90s cult movie “Clueless” hit theaters and made Alicia Silverstone a household name, Alicia just dropped a “Clueless”-themed Superbowl Halftime ad for shopping app Rakuten earlier today.

In the ad, Silverstone reprised her role as Cher Horowitz in her iconic yellow plaid outfit, updated for today by “Project Runway” alum Christian Siriano, who is also in the ad.

Alicia also exclaimed her signature “As if!” and “I was like” expressions, which eventually became part of ‘90s youth lingo.

Likewise, she reunited with “Clueless” co-star Elisa Donovan in the ad, calling each other as their best “frenemy” in their posts. Donovan, who played Amber Mariens in the film, also reprised saying “Whatever” in the ad, where they recreated the film’s iconic debating scene with Alicia still ending up stretching her chewed bubble gum.

But while many ‘90s kids were ecstatic to see the ad, many were also asking, “Where is Paul Rudd?”, while others are asking if there would ever be a “Clueless 2”?

Rudd, who played Cher’s love interest Josh in the first film, admitted just last weekend that while the movie had been a famed fashion flick up to the point that Alicia complained about the many costume fittings and changes, he actually barely had any costume at all and used his own college clothes in the movie.

Rudd stars in the titular character for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” set to open on February 15 in cinemas.

RELATED: She's back! Pregnant Rihanna headlines Superbowl Halftime show 2023 with special guest

